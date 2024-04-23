2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased ahead of launch

HT Auto
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to come with few cosmetic changes as well as few feature additions. There would be no mechanical changes to the p
...
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Currently, only Toyota and Isuzu are selling pick-up trucks in the Indian market. Toyota has the Hilux whereas the Isuzu has the D-Max V-Cross. Despite being in such a niche segment, the V-Cross does have quite a following in India. The manufacturer is now preparing to launch the 2024 iteration of the D-Max V-Cross. However, from the teasers, it seems like the manufacturer will be making only cosmetic changes for 2024.

The teasers reveal that there will be a new set of alloy wheels on the sides, chrome garnish for the fog lamps, running boards to make ingress and egress easier, garnishes for wheel arches, roof rails and a few other cosmetic garnishes on the outside. The cabin could also get a few subtle tweaks in the form of tan upholstery.

Powering the pick-up truck will be the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 160 bhp of max power at 3,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 360 Nm at 2,000 -2,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual unit as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The automatic transmission is offered with a 4x4 powertrain as well as a 4x2 powertrain whereas the manual gearbox comes only with a 4x4 powertrain. Isuzu D-Max V-Cross' 4x4 system also supports a Shift-on-the-fly system so the driver does not need to come to a halt to shift to 4x4.

Also Read : All-Electric Isuzu D-Max concept breaks cover, to enter production in 2025

As of now, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is offered only in three variants - 4x2 Z AT, 4x4 Z and 4x4 Z Prestige AT. They are priced at 22.07 lakh, 23.50 lakh and 27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. When compared to the Toyota Hilux, the D-Max V-Cross is quite affordable as the Hilux is priced between 30.40 lakh and 37.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2024, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: D-Max Hilux Isuzu D Max Isuzu V Cross Pick up truck

