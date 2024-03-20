All-Electric Isuzu D-Max concept breaks cover, to enter production in 2025

Japanese auto major Isuzu has revealed its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), which is the electrified D-Max pickup. The Isuzu D-Max BEV pre-production prototype will make its public debut at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand on March 27, and the company has confirmed that the electric pickup will enter production in 2025 for Europe. Isuzu says the electric D-Max will have the same payload capacity as its diesel counterpart.

The upcoming Isuzu D-Max BEV will be able to meet the commercial and passenger vehicle needs expected from a pickup, the company says, while retaining the “tough underlying performance expected of pickup trucks." The electric pickup will come with a full-time 4WD system with newly developed e-axles in the front and rear.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Isuzu D-Max 1898.0 cc 1898.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Isuzu MU-X 1898.0 cc 1898.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Isuzu announces I-Care pre-summer camp for D-Max, MU-X customers

The Isuzu D-Max Electric prototype gets a redesigned nose with a covered grille and blue accents while the rest of the body shell remains the same

The Isuzu D-Max electric pickup prototype gets a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, while power will come from two electric motors, one on each axle. The front electric motor develops 54 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque, while the rear electric motor produces 121 bhp and 217 Nm. The combined output stands at 174 bhp and 325 Nm, which makes it more powerful than the base-spec 1.9-litre diesel version. The top speed though has been capped at 130 kmph.

Isuzu has not revealed details on the driving range yet of the D-Max BEV. Meanwhile, the company says that it will have a “high towing capacity" along with a robust frame and body, ensuring the performance remains on par with the diesel versions. The payload capacity stands at 1,000 kg with a 3,500 kg towing capacity, which is the same as the diesel model.

Isuzu has also unveiled the 1.9-litre diesel mild-hybrid engine for the D-Max but is yet to confirm when the new motor will enter production

Visually, the Isuzu D-Max electric prototype gets a redesigned front sporting a covered grille with blue accents. The profile appears largely the same as the diesel model, save for the new six-spoke alloy wheels, while the loading bed gets the “EV Concept" badging on the profile. Isuzu says the D-Max electric will go on sale in Europe first, followed by other markets including the “UK, Australia, Thailand and other countries." However, it also added that the rollout will be based on market needs and the maturity of EV charging infrastructure.

In addition to the electric pickup, Isuzu has unveiled the D-Max prototype with a mild-hybrid diesel engine. The new D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV prototype comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system paired with the 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine. More details including power figures and plans for launch are yet to be revealed.

Also Read : Bringing in the new year with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: The last of old school

The Isuzu D-Max takes on the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger globally, both of which now offer mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, depending on the market. The D-Max Electric will certainly keep Isuzu ahead of the curve, opening new room for growth. That said, it’s unclear if the D-Max BEV will make its way to the Indian market. Isuzu India is still retailing the previous generation D-Max in the country but could use this opportunity to bring the BEV and diesel versions to the market.

First Published Date: