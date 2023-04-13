HT Auto
Isuzu D-Max Specifications

Isuzu D-Max is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16,98,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1898.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Isuzu D-Max Specs

Isuzu D-Max comes in four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The D-Max measures 5,295 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,095 mm. ...Read More

Isuzu D-Max Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
165 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Kerb Weight
1990
Height
1840
Length
5295
Width
1860
Wheelbase
3095
Bootspace
180
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Brown & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Isuzu D-Max News

Rajesh Mittal, President and Toru Kishimoto, DMD with the new D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander & MU-X updated to comply with BS 6 Phase 2 norms
13 Apr 2023
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine.
Isuzu launches I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp for D-MAX V-Cross and MU-X
17 Mar 2023
When adventure came knocking for an impromptu road trip, the Isuzu V-Cross was my companion and a reminder of old school charm
Bringing in the new year with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: The last of old school
12 Feb 2023
The Isuzu I-Care monsoon service camp comprises a complimentary 37-point checkup along with more offers
Isuzu announces monsoon service camp for customers. Check out offers available
6 Jul 2023
The Isuzu winter camp extends to all pick-ups and SUVs sold by the company in India
Isuzu Motors organises winter camp for customers: Free checks, discounts & more
18 Dec 2022
View all
 

Isuzu D-Max Variants & Price List

Isuzu D-Max price starts at ₹ 16.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Isuzu D-Max comes in 4 variants. Isuzu D-Max top variant price is ₹ 24.49 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hi-Lander
16.98 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
V-Cross Z 4x2 AT
19.98 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
V-Cross Z 4x4 MT
20.98 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT
24.49 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Isuzu Cars

  • Popular

  • Isuzu MU-X

    33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    View all Isuzu Cars

