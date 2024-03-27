Toyota Hilux to get an all-electric avatar by 2025. Will it come to India?

Toyota Hilux is one of the most popular pickup trucks around the world and it is all set to receive an all-electric avatar by the end of 2025. The Japanese carmaker has confirmed that it is working on the Toyota Hilux EV, which will enter mass production by the end of next year.

At the Bangkok International Motor Show, Toyota Thailand's President Noriaki Yamashita said the Hilux EV could be ready by 2025 end. However, he did not specify where the electric pickup truck would be produced. Also, the details like range, power, and battery pack specifications too are yet to be revealed. The upcoming electric version of the pickup truck will be based on the Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept, which was unveiled in 2022 and has been undergoing road tests currently.

Watch: Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India

Interestingly, the announcement of launching the Toyota Hilux EV came on the heels of the OEM's rival Isuzu's announcement. Isuzu announced that it would manufacture the all-electric version of the D-Max pickup truck in 2025. Interestingly, the Isuzu D-Max pickup truck too is available in the Indian market.

While Toyota is mulling the plan to launch the Hilux EV in some major global markets like Thailand, Australia and Europe, the Japanese carmaker has not revealed any plan to bring it to India. However, Toyota currently sells the ICE version of the Hilux pickup truck in India, which was launched with a lot of hype. It was launched in India in 2022 at a starting price of ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the increasing focus on lifestyle vehicles and electric mobility and Hilux being a major product meant for lifestyle offroading, the OEM may think of bringing the Hilux EV into the Indian market, given the right market conditions.

Despite being sold in a minuscule number in India, the Toyota Hilux is finding a slow but gradually growing footprint here. The pickup truck even outsold the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in January this year by registering 289 units, as compared to just 163 units the SUV recorded.

