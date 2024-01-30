Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Toyota Hilux STD 4X4 MT

4 out of 5
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
4 out of 5
35.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Toyota Hilux Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Hilux specs and features

Hilux STD 4X4 MT Latest Updates

Hilux is a 5 seater Pickup Truck which has 3 variants. The price of Hilux STD 4X4 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 35.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged
  • Max Torque: 420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 Litres
  • BootSpace: 435 litres
    • ...Read More

    Toyota Hilux STD 4X4 MT Price

    STD 4X4 MT
    ₹35.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    30,40,000
    RTO
    4,09,000
    Insurance
    1,48,683
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,98,183
    EMI@77,339/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Toyota Hilux STD 4X4 MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    265 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    265 / 65 R17
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    435 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80 Litres
    Length
    5325 mm
    Wheelbase
    3085 mm
    Height
    1865 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Plastic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    3
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Electronic
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Optional
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    Manual
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Toyota Hilux STD 4X4 MT EMI
    EMI69,605 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    32,38,364
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    32,38,364
    Interest Amount
    9,37,940
    Payable Amount
    41,76,304

    Toyota Hilux other Variants

    High 4X4 MT
    ₹43.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    37,15,000
    RTO
    4,93,375
    Insurance
    1,74,712
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    43,83,587
    EMI@94,220/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    High 4X4 AT
    ₹44.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Popular Toyota Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Toyota Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details