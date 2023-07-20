Toyota Hilux Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Hilux comes in two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Hilux measures 5,325 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,085 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Hilux sits in the Truck segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Hilux price starts at ₹ 30.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 37.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Hilux comes in 3 variants. Toyota Hilux top variant price is ₹ 37.9 Lakhs.
₹30.4 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹37.15 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹37.9 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
