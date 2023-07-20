HT Auto
Toyota Hilux Specifications

Toyota Hilux is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 30,40,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 2755.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Toyota Hilux Specs

Toyota Hilux comes in two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Hilux measures 5,325 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,085 mm. ...Read More

Toyota Hilux Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
High 4X4 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 - 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD/AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy assisted (Electric)
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Length
5325 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm
Height
1815 mm
Width
1855 mm
Bootspace
435 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Visual Display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Analogue - Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
YES
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-Screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Toyota Hilux News

Indian Army taking delivery of the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.
Toyota delivers a fleet of Hilux pick-up trucks to the Indian Army
20 Jul 2023
Toyota Motor launched the Hilux pickup truck earlier this year, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.40 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota refutes reports of big discounts on Hilux, says demand is strong
30 Jun 2023
Toyota Motor plans to launch Fortuner SUV with mild hybrid powertrain in South Africa in 2024.
Toyota Fortuner, Hilux to get mild hybrid powertrain soon: Report
12 May 2023
Toyota is offering an assured buyback of up to 70 per cent on the Hilux after 3 years of purchase
You can get up to 70% buyback on the new Toyota Hilux pickup. Here's how
25 Mar 2023
Toyota Hilux is positioned as a lifestyle pickup vehicle in an evolving Indian car market space.
Toyota Hilux first-drive review: Brute beast that's forged for the wild
20 Mar 2023
View all
 

Toyota Hilux Variants & Price List

Toyota Hilux price starts at ₹ 30.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 37.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Hilux comes in 3 variants. Toyota Hilux top variant price is ₹ 37.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD 4X4 MT
30.4 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
High 4X4 MT
37.15 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
High 4X4 AT
37.9 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

