BYD plans to launch its first electric pickup in 2024, targets Toyota Hilux

BYD plans to launch its first pure electric pickup truck in 2024, reported Bloomberg. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer that has been challenging Tesla is working on its first electric pickup truck meant for the global market. BYD has released a set of images revealing the upcoming electric pickup truck, which would be throwing a challenge to the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The images show a boxy dual-cab pickup truck wearing a bright Orange and Blue camouflage paint scheme being tested on the road in an unspecified location. It has a flat face, LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, a compact cargo deck etc. BYD has not revealed any details on the powertrain or performance specifications of the upcoming pure electric pickup. The Chinese EV maker has not revealed anything about the pricing or name of the vehicle as well. However, the auto company said that the mid to full-size vehicle will be the brand's first new-energy pickup.

Watch: BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review

BYD has been pushing its electric vehicles aggressively into the various global markets. Pickup trucks are widely popular in markets like Asia, Australia and South America. In that case, BYD may introduce the upcoming pickup truck in these markets. Interestingly, BYD revealed the electric pickup truck immediately after Toyota confirmed that it will bring an all-electric avatar of the widely popular Hilux pickup truck in 2025. Besides that, Isuzu too unveiled its upcoming electric D-Max pickup truck. Upon launch, the BYD pickup truck will join the fleet of electric vehicles that the company has on offer, which ranges from the popular Seagull hatchback to the Yangwang supercar.

Another interesting fact is that the upcoming BYD electric pickup truck's intended rivals, both the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max are sold in India in their respective internal combustion engine-powered forms, while the Ford Ranger too is likely to be introduced in the country as the pickup truck was seen in the country just a few weeks ago.

