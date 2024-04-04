HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Plans To Launch Its First Electric Pickup In 2024, Targets Toyota Hilux

BYD plans to launch its first electric pickup in 2024, targets Toyota Hilux

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 07:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BYD aims to challenge the Toyota Hilux EV and Isuzu D-Max EV with its upcoming electric pickup truck.
BYD
BYD aims to challenge the Toyota Hilux EV and Isuzu D-Max EV with its upcoming electric pickup truck. (Image: Bloomberg)
BYD
BYD aims to challenge the Toyota Hilux EV and Isuzu D-Max EV with its upcoming electric pickup truck. (Image: Bloomberg)

BYD plans to launch its first pure electric pickup truck in 2024, reported Bloomberg. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer that has been challenging Tesla is working on its first electric pickup truck meant for the global market. BYD has released a set of images revealing the upcoming electric pickup truck, which would be throwing a challenge to the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The images show a boxy dual-cab pickup truck wearing a bright Orange and Blue camouflage paint scheme being tested on the road in an unspecified location. It has a flat face, LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, a compact cargo deck etc. BYD has not revealed any details on the powertrain or performance specifications of the upcoming pure electric pickup. The Chinese EV maker has not revealed anything about the pricing or name of the vehicle as well. However, the auto company said that the mid to full-size vehicle will be the brand's first new-energy pickup.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare

Watch: BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review

BYD has been pushing its electric vehicles aggressively into the various global markets. Pickup trucks are widely popular in markets like Asia, Australia and South America. In that case, BYD may introduce the upcoming pickup truck in these markets. Interestingly, BYD revealed the electric pickup truck immediately after Toyota confirmed that it will bring an all-electric avatar of the widely popular Hilux pickup truck in 2025. Besides that, Isuzu too unveiled its upcoming electric D-Max pickup truck. Upon launch, the BYD pickup truck will join the fleet of electric vehicles that the company has on offer, which ranges from the popular Seagull hatchback to the Yangwang supercar.

Another interesting fact is that the upcoming BYD electric pickup truck's intended rivals, both the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max are sold in India in their respective internal combustion engine-powered forms, while the Ford Ranger too is likely to be introduced in the country as the pickup truck was seen in the country just a few weeks ago.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 07:34 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota D-Max Hilux BYD electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.