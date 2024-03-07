HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ford Ranger Pick Up Truck Spotted In India Alongside New Gen Endeavour

Ford Ranger pick-up truck spotted in India alongside new-gen Endeavour

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2024, 16:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • If Ford launches the Ranger in the Indian market then it will go directly against the Toyota Hilux.
Ford Ranger
Ford Ranger is the smallest and most affordable pick-up truck in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/carcrazy.india)
Ford Ranger
Ford Ranger is the smallest and most affordable pick-up truck in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/carcrazy.india)

Recently, a new-gen Endeavour was spotted in Chennai but it was not alone. There was another flatbed truck right behind the Endeavour that was carrying a Ford Ranger which is the smallest pick-up truck in the manufacturer's lineup. Ford Ranger shares its underpinnings with the Endeavour which is sold as Everest in the global market. As of now, it is not clear what the Everest and Ranger are doing in Chennai. What is interesting though is the fact that Ford India's plant is on the outskirts of Chennai so there is a possibility that both vehicles are headed towards the plant.

Pick-up trucks are very popular in the global market but not everyone wants such a large vehicle on a daily basis. This is where the idea of small pick-up trucks was generated. In the global market, there are a few small pick-up trucks such as Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger and now Kia has announced that they are also bringing a pick-up truck soon.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2755.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
2755 cc Diesel Automatic
₹ 43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc Multiple Automatic
₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
1996.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 29.98 - 37.28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Marvel X (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Marvel X
1998 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 30 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 32.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In the global market, the Ford Ranger is offered with three engine options. There is a 2.3-litre EcoBoost, 2.7-litre EcoBoost and a 3.0-litre EcoBoost. The 2.3-litre unit puts out 266 bhp of max power and 420 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the 3.0-litre unit that is rated for 399 bhp and 583 Nm. As of now, the 2.7-litre engine has not gone on sale. Ford says that they are targeting power and torque figures of 310 bhp and 542 Nm.

Also Read : Ford set for India return? New Endeavour SUV spyshot triggers speculation

Ford offers the Ranger in four models - XL, XLT, Lariat and Raptor. It seems like the model that was spotted in India was the XL trim which is the most affordable one that a person can buy. In India, we have the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross but the Ford Ranger is expected to cost more if it is launched here.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2024, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: D-Max Hilux Raptor Everest Ranger Pick-up truck Endeavour Ford Ford India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.