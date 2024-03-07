Ford Ranger pick-up truck spotted in India alongside new-gen Endeavour

Recently, a new-gen Endeavour was spotted in Chennai but it was not alone. There was another flatbed truck right behind the Endeavour that was carrying a Ford Ranger which is the smallest pick-up truck in the manufacturer's lineup. Ford Ranger shares its underpinnings with the Endeavour which is sold as Everest in the global market. As of now, it is not clear what the Everest and Ranger are doing in Chennai. What is interesting though is the fact that Ford India's plant is on the outskirts of Chennai so there is a possibility that both vehicles are headed towards the plant.

Pick-up trucks are very popular in the global market but not everyone wants such a large vehicle on a daily basis. This is where the idea of small pick-up trucks was generated. In the global market, there are a few small pick-up trucks such as Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger and now Kia has announced that they are also bringing a pick-up truck soon.

In the global market, the Ford Ranger is offered with three engine options. There is a 2.3-litre EcoBoost, 2.7-litre EcoBoost and a 3.0-litre EcoBoost. The 2.3-litre unit puts out 266 bhp of max power and 420 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the 3.0-litre unit that is rated for 399 bhp and 583 Nm. As of now, the 2.7-litre engine has not gone on sale. Ford says that they are targeting power and torque figures of 310 bhp and 542 Nm.

Ford offers the Ranger in four models - XL, XLT, Lariat and Raptor. It seems like the model that was spotted in India was the XL trim which is the most affordable one that a person can buy. In India, we have the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross but the Ford Ranger is expected to cost more if it is launched here.

