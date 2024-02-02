HT Auto
Toyota HiLux facelift makes debut with a new face and hybrid powertrain

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2024, 13:35 PM
Toyota HiLux facelift pickup truck will be first launched in Australia among all other global markets. The carmaker may bring the new version to India
Toyota HiLux Facelift
Toyota Motor has revealed the facelift version of the HiLux pickup truck for global markets. The new HiLux comes with several design changes along with a hybrid powertrain.
Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor has taken the covers off the HiLux facelift picup truck ahead of its official launch in coming days. The iconic off-road pickup, which is also sold in India, has undergone several changes, mostly cosmetic in nature, in its latest avatar. The biggest highlight is that the new HiLux now comes with a mild-hybrid powertrain, a first for the popular pickup truck. The HiLux 2024 facelift will be first launched in Australia among other global markets. It is expected to hit the showrooms by March. India too could later get the facelift version given the carmaker's hybrid push in the country.

In terms of design changes, the new HiLux comes across a more rugged version of the outgoing model. The front face has been redesigned to give it a more muscular look. It now comes with a black honeycomb mesh grille. The headlights have also become smaller and have been darkened with a new LED light signature. The bumper now gets a black treatment while accessories like fog light bezels, rearview mirrors and door handles are also painted in gloss black. At the rear, the new Hilux will come with shock absorbers for the cargo bed door.

The interior of the new HiLux has also been updated with introduction of new features like dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic power windows, wireless charging pad for smartphones and rear USB-C ports. Rest of the cabin remains largely similar to the outgoing version.

Also Read : Toyota halts deliveries of Fortuner, Innova and Hilux. Here's why

Under the hood, Toyota has now added a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain to go along with the regular engines like the 2.8-litre and 2.4-litre diesel along with the 2.7 litre petrol unit. Sean Hanley, Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations at Toyota Australia, said, “Introducing 48-Volt technology on double-cab HiLux models is an exciting step forward, improving fuel efficiency while still providing performance and capability that the HiLux is known for. Combined with dynamic styling and improved specification, the HiLux range has never looked more appealing."

The mild-hybrid powertrain will be offered with the 2.8-litre diesel four-cylinder engine variants. According to the carmaker, the mild-hybrid HiLux will offer up to 10 per cent improved fuel efficiency depending on variant. The mild-hybrid HiLux variants will continue to get off-road capabilities with the carmaker's Multi-Terrain Select offering six drive modes.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2024, 13:35 PM IST
TAGS: Fortuner HiLux Toyota Motor HiLux

