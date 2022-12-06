HT Auto
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Toyota has introduced the new generation Innova armed with strong hybrid powertrain mated to a petrol unit. Besides offering more fuel efficiency, the new Innova HyCross sets itself apart from the Innova Crysta and aims to target those who wish for an MPV with SUV styling cues and features. Here is our first drive impressions of the new Innova HyCross.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 13:19 PM
First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 13:19 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Innova Innova HyCross Innova Crysta
