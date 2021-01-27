Best Jeep Cars

In India, there are 4 Jeep Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Wrangler. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Jeep Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Jeep Compass ₹ 17.99 - 30.7 Lakhs
Jeep Meridian ₹ 23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs
Jeep Grand Cherokee ₹ 67.5 Lakhs Onwards
Jeep Wrangler ₹ 67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
Jeep Wrangler ₹ 67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs

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4 New Jeep Cars found

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Jeep Compass Front Right Side
1/19

Jeep Compass

3.9
16
₹17.99 - 30.7 Lakhs
Engine
1956 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Both
15 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Jeep Meridian Front Left Side
1/22

Jeep Meridian

4.0
10
₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs
Engine
1956 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Both
14 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Left Side
1/9

Jeep Grand Cherokee

4.5
99
₹67.5 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
1995 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Jeep Wrangler Front Right Side
1/23

Jeep Wrangler

₹67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
Engine
1995 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming Jeep Cars

Jeep Avenger Front Left Side
1/12
UPCOMING

Jeep Avenger

4.3
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹20 - 50 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
50.8 kWh
Speed
150 kmph
Range
400 km
Check Details
Jeep Sub-4m SUV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Jeep Sub-4m SUV

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹10 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details

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