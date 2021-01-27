



Jeep began to explore more recreational options in the 1950s, releasing seven distinct models, including the M-170, CJ-5, and FC-170. From 1954 to 1984, the CJ-5 had the longest production run of any Jeep. In 1953, Henry J. Kaiser acquired Jeep for $60 million dollars. Kaiser was essential in the development of the 4WD and its future. Jeep manufacture increased to 30 different countries and was sold in over 150 countries during Kaiser's reign. The contemporary Cherokee and Grand Cherokee were launched in the 1960s. Jeep introduced the J-Series Wagoneer in 1963, which was larger than a station waggon and technically kept the "Sport Utility Vehicle" designation. When American Motors Corporation bought Kaiser Jeep in 1970, the first thing they did was split the military and civilian recreation production. Jeep also provided three different engine options around this time. American Motors Corporation was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1987, shortly after the Jeep Wrangler was released. In 1997, Petersen's 4-Wheel & Off-Road named the Wrangler "4x4 of the Year," and Four Wheeler Magazine named the Cherokee "Four Wheeler of the Year."



Jeep's most recent model is the 2021 Jeep Compass, which debuted in India earlier this year. It offers improved exterior aesthetics as well as a comprehensive interior makeover that includes an all-new design, new features, and some newer versions.



Jeep is a 78-year-old American automobile manufacturer based in Toledo, Ohio. It specialises in the manufacture and selling of high-end SUVs. Compact sport utility vehicles, medium-sized sport utility vehicles, and semi-luxury sport utility vehicles are amongst the company's vehicles. Jeep vehicles were originally designed for military usage to move supplies and