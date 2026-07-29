The Hero Xtreme 160R remains a top contender in the Indian 160cc streetfighter segment. Known for its aggressive styling and agile handling, the motorcycle has been updated for 2025 and 2026 to offer even more value to daily commuters and performance enthusiasts alike. With the introduction of the advanced 4V (4-Valve) variants and segment-first technology, Hero MotoCorp continues to redefine what a budget-friendly sports bike can deliver.

Hero Xtreme 160R Price and Variants

The Xtreme 160R is available in one variant at present. Below are the current pricing details based on the latest market data:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Key Highlights Xtreme 160R 2V (Single Disc) ₹ 1,04,749 Lightweight, 2-Valve engine, ideal for city zipping.

Note: Prices are subject to change and vary by city. Please check with your local Hero dealer for the exact on-road price in 2025.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the Hero Xtreme 160R lies a robust 163.2 cc air-cooled engine. The motorcycle generates an impressive maximum power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and peak torque measures 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Its five-speed gearbox ensures smooth gear transitions, making urban commuting and highway travel effortless. The engine features a fuel-injected design, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and emissions compliance. Despite the focus on performance, Hero MotoCorp maintains the bike's lightweight character, resulting in agile handling and responsiveness on the road.

Mileage and Efficiency

One of the strongest selling points of the Hero Xtreme 160R is its balance of performance and fuel economy.

ARAI Claimed Mileage: 46 to 49.65 kmpl

46 to 49.65 kmpl Real-world Efficiency: Most riders report 45-50 kmpl in mixed city and highway conditions.

Most riders report 45-50 kmpl in mixed city and highway conditions. Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres (Estimated range of 550+ km per full tank)

What are the features of the Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R comes loaded with features designed to enhance both rider enjoyment and safety. Key highlights include an inverted LCD display that provides important information clearly, including speed and RPM, and importantly, it offers adjustable brightness for optimal visibility. The Drag Race Timer is a first-in-segment feature that allows riders to measure their performance during drag races. The motorcycle is equipped with full LED lighting, including headlights, taillights, and turn signals, increasing visibility during night rides. The Xtreme 160R further features a USB Charging Port and Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to connect their smartphones for notifications and music control, blending technology with convenience.

Why Choose the Hero Xtreme 160R?

If you are looking for a motorcycle that combines a "big bike" feel with "commuter-friendly" maintenance, the Xtreme 160R is a primary choice. Its low kerb weight of just 139.5 kg to 145 kg (depending on model) makes it incredibly easy to maneuver through heavy traffic.

Pros:

Lightest bike in its segment, offering excellent power-to-weight ratio.

Full LED lighting (Headlamp, Tail lamp, and Indicators).

Comfortable upright riding posture with a well-cushioned seat.

Hero's vast service network ensures low-cost maintenance and parts availability.

Cons:

The pillion seat can feel a bit compact for long-distance two-up riding.

Limited top-end performance compared to higher-displacement 200cc motorcycles.

Competitive Landscape

The 160cc segment is highly competitive in 2025. The Hero Xtreme 160R faces off against rivals such as:

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Known for its high-revving engine.

Known for its high-revving engine. Bajaj Pulsar N160: Popular for its refined engine and dual-channel ABS.

Popular for its refined engine and dual-channel ABS. Yamaha FZS-FI: A fuel-efficiency leader with a muscular design.

Conclusion

The Hero Xtreme 160R remains an evergreen choice for 2025 and 2026. By integrating high-end features like USD forks and cruise control into a 160cc frame, Hero has ensured this bike stays relevant for modern riders who demand style, safety, and savings.