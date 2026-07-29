Hero Xtreme 160R Key Specs
- Engine163.2 cc
- Mileage46 kmpl
- Power15 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque14 Nm
- Kerb Weight139.5 kg
The Hero Xtreme 160R remains a top contender in the Indian 160cc streetfighter segment. Known for its aggressive styling and agile handling, the motorcycle has been updated for 2025 and 2026 to offer even more value to daily commuters and performance enthusiasts alike. With the introduction of the advanced 4V (4-Valve) variants and segment-first technology, Hero MotoCorp continues to redefine what a budget-friendly sports bike can deliver.
The Xtreme 160R is available in one variant at present. Below are the current pricing details based on the latest market data:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Key Highlights
|Xtreme 160R 2V (Single Disc)
₹ 1,04,749
|Lightweight, 2-Valve engine, ideal for city zipping.
Note: Prices are subject to change and vary by city. Please check with your local Hero dealer for the exact on-road price in 2025.
At the heart of the Hero Xtreme 160R lies a robust 163.2 cc air-cooled engine. The motorcycle generates an impressive maximum power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and peak torque measures 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Its five-speed gearbox ensures smooth gear transitions, making urban commuting and highway travel effortless. The engine features a fuel-injected design, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and emissions compliance. Despite the focus on performance, Hero MotoCorp maintains the bike's lightweight character, resulting in agile handling and responsiveness on the road.
One of the strongest selling points of the Hero Xtreme 160R is its balance of performance and fuel economy.
If you are looking for a motorcycle that combines a "big bike" feel with "commuter-friendly" maintenance, the Xtreme 160R is a primary choice. Its low kerb weight of just 139.5 kg to 145 kg (depending on model) makes it incredibly easy to maneuver through heavy traffic.
The 160cc segment is highly competitive in 2025. The Hero Xtreme 160R faces off against rivals such as:
The Hero Xtreme 160R remains an evergreen choice for 2025 and 2026. By integrating high-end features like USD forks and cruise control into a 160cc frame, Hero has ensured this bike stays relevant for modern riders who demand style, safety, and savings.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|15 PS
|14 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|139.5 kg
|2029 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Rs. 91,500Onwards
|124.7 cc
|11.55 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|2009 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160RVS Xtreme 125R
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Rs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
|159.7 cc
|16.04 PS
|13.85 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|138 kg
|2085 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Red Alloy
|Xtreme 160RVSApache RTR 160
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160RVSFZ-FI V3
|TVS Raider
|Rs. 82,860Onwards
|124.8 cc
|11.38 PS
|11.75 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|125 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Xtreme 160RVSRaider
|Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
|Rs. 92,182Onwards
|124.45 cc
|12 PS
|11 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|144 kg
|2012 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160RVSPulsar NS 125
|Bajaj Pulsar N125
|Rs. 94,707Onwards
|124.58 cc
|12 PS
|11 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|125 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160RVSPulsar N125
Hero Xtreme 160R, one of the most important motorcycles in the company's line-up was launched in July first week. While it was scheduled for a launch in the early part of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.
It is yet another extension in the company’s famous Xtreme series of bikes and Hero is betting big on this one, and why not? It is a completely new bike from the ground up which aims majorly at the enthusiastic and young crowd. The Xtreme 160R is a very close adaptation of the original 1.R concept which was showcased a while back. It features a very similar sculpted design which makes it one of the best looking Hero bikes to have ever been introduced. Be it the robotic LED headlamp, smart looking alloys, step up seat or blacked-out stubby exhaust, everything looks just in place.
Switch gear quality is also decent and one of its highlights is a smart looking inverted LCD console which packs all the necessary information in a clear and legible format. It also gets two buttons at the base that can be used to jump between information.
The smart use of contrasting black/white colours make it look quite sporty and the overall design of the Xtreme 160R is quite interesting. The fact that it also gets LED turn indicators and tail lamp makes it even more appealing. The only niggle is the compromised field of vision from the rear view mirrors that are a tad too small.
The bike gets a BS 6-compliant 160 cc air-cooled engine which delivers 15 PS/14 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The clutch action feels fairly light and the powertrain is as smooth and refined as seen on other Hero bikes. It is claimed to have a class-leading acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 4.7 seconds and it does feel quick, if not the quickest. The transmission on the other hand, lacked the clunky feel.
It rolls on 17-inch wheels which come shod with MRF rubbers. At the front, it gets 100/80 section tyre, while the rear gets a 130/70 section tyre. The grip from these tyres for its speeds is decent, but I didn't really thrash it around the corners much since roads were wet and the tyres were still fresh to take any kind of beating.
The Xtreme 160R acts and feels light thanks to its low kerb-weight of 138.5 kg. Around the corners, expect it not to be as committed as the bigger Xtreme 200R/200S, but it still gets the job done.
The overall suspension setup on the bike feels soft but not overtly squishy. The ride quality of the Xtreme 160R is comfortable which is perfect for an everyday bike.
Its braking is delivered with disc brakes at both the ends. The stopping power from this setup is sufficient for its speeds which is also complemented by the safety of net of single channel ABS.
The final word:
Hero finally has a winner in its hands in the form of Xtreme 160R. It has all the right ingredients that make it a strong contender in its segment. It might not be the outright sportiest bike as some of its rivals, but it has the right balance of all the necessary elements and starting at just under ₹1 lakh, this one packs a lot of bang for your buck.
Hero Xtreme 160R is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Hero Xtreme 160R for its stylish design, impressive mileage, and smooth handling, making it ideal for city rides. Some wish for more power and features.
|Max Power
|15 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|14 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|163.2 cc
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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