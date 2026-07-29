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HERO Xtreme 160R

₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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The Hero Xtreme 160R remains a top contender in the Indian 160cc streetfighter segment. Known for its aggressive styling and agile handling, the motorcycle has been updated for 2025 and 2026 to offer even more value to daily commuters and performance enthusiasts alike. With the introduction of the advanced 4V (4-Valve) variants and segment-first technology, Hero MotoCorp continues to redefine what a budget-friendly sports bike can deliver.

Hero Xtreme 160R Price and Variants

The Xtreme 160R is available in one variant at present. Below are the current pricing details based on the latest market data:

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)Key Highlights
Xtreme 160R 2V (Single Disc)

1,04,749

Lightweight, 2-Valve engine, ideal for city zipping.

Note: Prices are subject to change and vary by city. Please check with your local Hero dealer for the exact on-road price in 2025.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the Hero Xtreme 160R lies a robust 163.2 cc air-cooled engine. The motorcycle generates an impressive maximum power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and peak torque measures 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Its five-speed gearbox ensures smooth gear transitions, making urban commuting and highway travel effortless. The engine features a fuel-injected design, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and emissions compliance. Despite the focus on performance, Hero MotoCorp maintains the bike's lightweight character, resulting in agile handling and responsiveness on the road.

Mileage and Efficiency

One of the strongest selling points of the Hero Xtreme 160R is its balance of performance and fuel economy.

  • ARAI Claimed Mileage: 46 to 49.65 kmpl
  • Real-world Efficiency: Most riders report 45-50 kmpl in mixed city and highway conditions.
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres (Estimated range of 550+ km per full tank)

What are the features of the Hero Xtreme 160R

  • The Hero Xtreme 160R comes loaded with features designed to enhance both rider enjoyment and safety. Key highlights include an inverted LCD display that provides important information clearly, including speed and RPM, and importantly, it offers adjustable brightness for optimal visibility. The Drag Race Timer is a first-in-segment feature that allows riders to measure their performance during drag races. The motorcycle is equipped with full LED lighting, including headlights, taillights, and turn signals, increasing visibility during night rides. The Xtreme 160R further features a USB Charging Port and Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to connect their smartphones for notifications and music control, blending technology with convenience.

Why Choose the Hero Xtreme 160R?

If you are looking for a motorcycle that combines a "big bike" feel with "commuter-friendly" maintenance, the Xtreme 160R is a primary choice. Its low kerb weight of just 139.5 kg to 145 kg (depending on model) makes it incredibly easy to maneuver through heavy traffic.

Pros:

  • Lightest bike in its segment, offering excellent power-to-weight ratio.
  • Full LED lighting (Headlamp, Tail lamp, and Indicators).
  • Comfortable upright riding posture with a well-cushioned seat.
  • Hero's vast service network ensures low-cost maintenance and parts availability.

Cons:

  • The pillion seat can feel a bit compact for long-distance two-up riding.
  • Limited top-end performance compared to higher-displacement 200cc motorcycles.

Competitive Landscape

The 160cc segment is highly competitive in 2025. The Hero Xtreme 160R faces off against rivals such as:

  • TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Known for its high-revving engine.
  • Bajaj Pulsar N160: Popular for its refined engine and dual-channel ABS.
  • Yamaha FZS-FI: A fuel-efficiency leader with a muscular design.

Conclusion

The Hero Xtreme 160R remains an evergreen choice for 2025 and 2026. By integrating high-end features like USD forks and cruise control into a 160cc frame, Hero has ensured this bike stays relevant for modern riders who demand style, safety, and savings.

Hero Xtreme 160R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    163.2 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    46 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    15 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    139.5 kg
View All Xtreme 160R SpecsView specs icon

Hero Xtreme 160R Variants

Hero Xtreme 160R price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Xtreme 160R Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
163.2 cc
115 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Xtreme 160R Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
India plans to expand ethanol blending beyond E20, boosting production capacity for future biofuel applications and flex-fuel vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
Starting October 1, 2026, eight Uttar Pradesh districts will implement a "no PUC certificate, no fuel" policy to reduce pollution.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
Luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Tesla Model Y, and Volvo XC60 offer premium features, technology, and performance for daily driving.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Apr 2026
Formula 1 denies plans for an Indian Grand Prix in 2027, citing scheduling and regulatory challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Feb 2026
The FIA is tightening Formula One engine regulations to prevent exploitation of loopholes regarding compression ratio assessments.Read Full Story

Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Hero Xtreme 160R comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R image
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TVS RaiderTVS Raider imageRs. 82,860Onwards
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 imageRs. 92,182Onwards
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Hero Xtreme 160R Expert Review

Hero Xtreme 160R, one of the most important motorcycles in the company's line-up was launched in July first week. While it was scheduled for a launch in the early part of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.


It is yet another extension in the company’s famous Xtreme series of bikes and Hero is betting big on this one, and why not? It is a completely new bike from the ground up which aims majorly at the enthusiastic and young crowd. The Xtreme 160R is a very close adaptation of the original 1.R concept which was showcased a while back. It features a very similar sculpted design which makes it one of the best looking Hero bikes to have ever been introduced. Be it the robotic LED headlamp, smart looking alloys, step up seat or blacked-out stubby exhaust, everything looks just in place.

Hero Xtreme 160R is based on the 1.R concept. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Hero Xtreme 160R is based on the 1.R concept. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta

Switch gear quality is also decent and one of its highlights is a smart looking inverted LCD console which packs all the necessary information in a clear and legible format. It also gets two buttons at the base that can be used to jump between information.

The smart use of contrasting black/white colours make it look quite sporty and the overall design of the Xtreme 160R is quite interesting. The fact that it also gets LED turn indicators and tail lamp makes it even more appealing. The only niggle is the compromised field of vision from the rear view mirrors that are a tad too small.

Hero Xtreme 160R gets a fully digital inverted LCD console. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Hero Xtreme 160R gets a fully digital inverted LCD console. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta

The bike gets a BS 6-compliant 160 cc air-cooled engine which delivers 15 PS/14 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The clutch action feels fairly light and the powertrain is as smooth and refined as seen on other Hero bikes. It is claimed to have a class-leading acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 4.7 seconds and it does feel quick, if not the quickest. The transmission on the other hand, lacked the clunky feel.

It rolls on 17-inch wheels which come shod with MRF rubbers. At the front, it gets 100/80 section tyre, while the rear gets a 130/70 section tyre. The grip from these tyres for its speeds is decent, but I didn't really thrash it around the corners much since roads were wet and the tyres were still fresh to take any kind of beating.

Hero Xtreme 160R has a soft and comfortable ride quality. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Hero Xtreme 160R has a soft and comfortable ride quality. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta

The Xtreme 160R acts and feels light thanks to its low kerb-weight of 138.5 kg. Around the corners, expect it not to be as committed as the bigger Xtreme 200R/200S, but it still gets the job done.

The overall suspension setup on the bike feels soft but not overtly squishy. The ride quality of the Xtreme 160R is comfortable which is perfect for an everyday bike.

Hero Xtreme 160R has all the right ingredients that make it a strong contender in its segment. Image Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Hero Xtreme 160R has all the right ingredients that make it a strong contender in its segment. Image Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta

Its braking is delivered with disc brakes at both the ends. The stopping power from this setup is sufficient for its speeds which is also complemented by the safety of net of single channel ABS.

The final word:

Hero finally has a winner in its hands in the form of Xtreme 160R. It has all the right ingredients that make it a strong contender in its segment. It might not be the outright sportiest bike as some of its rivals, but it has the right balance of all the necessary elements and starting at just under 1 lakh, this one packs a lot of bang for your buck.

Hero Xtreme 160R Images

Hero Xtreme 160R Image 1
Hero Xtreme 160R Image 2
Hero Xtreme 160R Image 3
Hero Xtreme 160R Image 4
Hero Xtreme 160R Image 5
Hero Xtreme 160R Image 6

Hero Xtreme 160R Colours

Hero Xtreme 160R is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Matt Black
Pearl Silver White
Mat Saphire Blue
Grey Red Stripe
Stealth Black
Matt black

Hero Xtreme 160R Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Xtreme 160Rvs Xtreme 125R
TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Xtreme 160RvsApache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Xtreme 160RvsFZ-FI V3
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

82,860 - 98,550
Xtreme 160RvsRaider
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

92,182 - 98,400
Xtreme 160RvsPulsar NS 125
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Xtreme 160RvsFZS FI V4

Hero Xtreme 160R User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.2Safety
4.4Design
4.6Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Hero Xtreme 160R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Hero Xtreme 160R for its stylish design, impressive mileage, and smooth handling, making it ideal for city rides. Some wish for more power and features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and modern design
  • check circle iconGreat fuel mileage
  • check circle iconComfortable for long rides
  • check circle iconSmooth handling and agility
  • check circle iconReliable braking system

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited power for highways
  • warning iconBuild quality could be better
  • warning iconHeavy when parking
  • warning iconLacks advanced features
  • warning iconComfort issues on long trips

User Reviews

A Perfect Street Fighter
A nice bike loaded with many new features. It stands out as a classic streetfighter in its segment. The robotic-style headlamp design looks striking, and the hazard lights along with the single-channel ABS make it a really good choice
By: sigin (Jun 28, 2025)
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Lacks Some Features
I feel it lacks some features that other bikes in the same range have. The Hero Xtreme 160R is good, but I expected more technology and gadgets for this price.
By: Bunty Kumar (Feb 4, 2025)
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Average Performance
Performance is average for daily use. The Hero Xtreme 160R gets me from point A to B without issues, but I was expecting a bit more excitement while riding, which is a little disappointing.
By: Nand Kishor Lal (Feb 4, 2025)
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Perfect Blend Of Performance
The Hero Xtreme 160R is a well-rounded bike with great performance, excellent comfort, and stylish looks.
By: Arvind Gill (Jan 12, 2025)
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Powerful And Stylish Ride
The Hero Xtreme 160R offers impressive power, sleek design, and smooth handling, making it perfect for city roads.
By: Tarun Oberoi (Jan 12, 2025)
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Hero Xtreme 160R Related News

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at 1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire and new tech
26 Nov 2025
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…
17 Nov 2025
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India priced under 1.20 lakh
26 Mar 2025
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160 2V gets a mono-shock rear suspension whereas the Apache 160 gets twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers.
2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160 2V: Specs compared
11 Sept 2024
View all
 Hero Xtreme 160R Related News

Hero Xtreme 160R Specifications and Features

Max Power15 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque14 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage46 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine163.2 cc
Max Speed115 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Xtreme 160R specs and features

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