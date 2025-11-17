Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…

Hero Motocorp has revealed a new combat edition of the Xtreme 160R 4V on its website. Although there isn't much information about the model, such as pricing or availability, the visuals showcase a number of changes in the new edition. This new edition of the motorcycle features updated graphics along with a new colour option to give it a refreshed identity.

Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition: Design and styling updates

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition does not get any kind of mechanical updates. However, some of the features have been updated in this new version. The colourway of the Combat Edition of the Xtreme 160 4V resembles the one that we have already seen on the Karizma XMR. It comes with a 'Combat Grey' paint accentuated by neon yellow highlights on the tank shroud and the engine cover. The tail of the bike also gets a small neon yellow accent under the passenger's seat.

Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition: New features

According to the manufacturer's website, the Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition now features a refreshed headlamp design. It now gets a headlamp which resembles the one that can be seen on the Xtreme 250R. Other features included on this Combat edition include:

Cruise control

Rain, Sport and Road riding modes

Ride-by-wire technology

Drag race timer with 0-60 time and quarter-mile time recorder

New full-colour LCD instrument cluster (as seen on the Hero Xtreme 250R)

Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition: Engine and performance

The powerhouse of the motorbike remains the same 163cc, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, 4 valve engine. This unit pushes out a peak power output of 16.66 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque figure of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The Hero Xtreme 160R Combat edition will be the first 160cc motorcycle to get ride-by-wire and cruise control tech in its segment. With these new features included in the new edition, the motorbike is expected to be positioned at a more premium price than the standard edition model.

