Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2025, 18:40 pm
  • Hero Motocorp has launched the Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition, showcasing updated graphics, features and a new colorway.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition: Design and styling updates

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition does not get any kind of mechanical updates. However, some of the features have been updated in this new version. The colourway of the Combat Edition of the Xtreme 160 4V resembles the one that we have already seen on the Karizma XMR. It comes with a 'Combat Grey' paint accentuated by neon yellow highlights on the tank shroud and the engine cover. The tail of the bike also gets a small neon yellow accent under the passenger's seat.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 125R new variant launched in India with dual-channel ABS and new tech

Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition: New features

According to the manufacturer's website, the Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition now features a refreshed headlamp design. It now gets a headlamp which resembles the one that can be seen on the Xtreme 250R. Other features included on this Combat edition include:

  • Cruise control
  • Rain, Sport and Road riding modes
  • Ride-by-wire technology
  • Drag race timer with 0-60 time and quarter-mile time recorder
  • New full-colour LCD instrument cluster (as seen on the Hero Xtreme 250R)

(Also read: Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition unveiled at EICMA 2025)

Hero Xtreme 160 4V Combat Edition: Engine and performance

The powerhouse of the motorbike remains the same 163cc, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, 4 valve engine. This unit pushes out a peak power output of 16.66 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque figure of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The Hero Xtreme 160R Combat edition will be the first 160cc motorcycle to get ride-by-wire and cruise control tech in its segment. With these new features included in the new edition, the motorbike is expected to be positioned at a more premium price than the standard edition model.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2025, 18:40 pm IST
TAGS: hero karizma xmr hero karizma xmr hero xtreme 160 4v xtreme 160 4v

