In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS