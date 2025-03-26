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Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage46 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc124.8 cc
Power15 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Length
2029 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg123 kg
Height
1052 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
793 mm785 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
163.2 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Bore
57.3 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeSingle cradle tubular frame
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,84495,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,74982,860
RTO
8,6806,560
Insurance
11,4156,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6832,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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