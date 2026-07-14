The Indian two-wheeler market is witnessing a significant shift toward sustainable mobility, and Yamaha is leading this transition with the launch of the 2026 Yamaha FZ Blue Flex. This motorcycle is a landmark release for riders who want an eco-friendly commuting option without sacrificing the muscular styling and reliable performance that the FZ series is known for.

By integrating advanced flex-fuel technology into an accessible commuter platform, this motorcycle represents a major step forward for green transportation.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex Price and Variants

The motorcycle arrives with a highly competitive pricing structure to ensure it remains accessible to mainstream daily commuters.

Variant Fuel Compatibility Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) FZ Blue Flex STD Petrol / Ethanol Blends (E20 to E85) Rs. 1.24 Lakhs

Offering the motorcycle in a single, fully-equipped standard (STD) variant simplifies the buying process. This aggressive pricing position puts the flex-fuel motorcycle in direct competition with traditional petrol-powered premium commuters, making the transition to green energy financially viable for buyers.

Technical Specifications and Performance Profile

The engineering behind the motorcycle focuses on balance, fuel efficiency, and urban rideability. It retains the rugged chassis of the FZ line while modifying the internal components to withstand ethanol blends.

Engine Capacity: 149 cc single-cylinder engine

149 cc single-cylinder engine Maximum Power: 11.7 PS

11.7 PS Peak Torque: 12.8 Nm

12.8 Nm Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox

5-speed manual gearbox Kerb Weight: 139 kg

139 kg Overall Length: 2000 mm

2000 mm Braking System: Disc brakes at both the front and the rear

Disc brakes at both the front and the rear Wheels & Tyres: High-durability alloy wheels with tubeless tyres

High-durability alloy wheels with tubeless tyres Lighting: Premium LED headlight unit

The 149 cc engine is tuned to deliver linear and predictable power. Delivering 11.7 PS of power and 12.8 Nm of torque, it provides ample low-end and mid-range grunt, which is ideal for stop-and-go city traffic. Its lightweight kerb weight of 139 kg ensures effortless flickability through tight spaces, making it an incredibly user-friendly option for both novice and experienced riders.

Understanding the "Blue Flex" Technology: E20 to E85 Compatibility

The defining feature of this motorcycle is its "Blue Flex" engine technology. While standard motorcycles in India are limited to E20 (20% ethanol blended with 80% petrol), this bike is designed to handle ethanol-gasoline blends ranging from E20 up to E85 (85% ethanol blended with 15% petrol).

How Flex-Fuel Technology Benefits Riders:

Lower Environmental Impact: Higher ethanol content burns much cleaner than pure petrol, dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions and tailpipe pollutants.

Higher ethanol content burns much cleaner than pure petrol, dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions and tailpipe pollutants. Economic Advantage: Ethanol is locally produced from agricultural byproducts, making it inherently cheaper than imported fossil fuels. As India's flex-fuel infrastructure grows, running a bike on higher ethanol blends is expected to lower overall fuel costs.

Ethanol is locally produced from agricultural byproducts, making it inherently cheaper than imported fossil fuels. As India's flex-fuel infrastructure grows, running a bike on higher ethanol blends is expected to lower overall fuel costs. Future-Proof Engineering: The fuel system, fuel tank, and engine components are treated with anti-corrosive coatings to safely handle the corrosive properties of high-concentration ethanol.

Design, Styling, and Colour Options

The styling of the 2026 model line is aggressive yet functional. To keep the aesthetics clean and professional, the motorcycle is offered in a premium paint scheme:

Metallic Black: A deep, glossy black finish that highlights the muscular proportions of the fuel tank and the minimalist rear section.

The front profile is anchored by a sharp LED headlight that ensures excellent night-time visibility and gives the bike a signature futuristic stance. The flat, wide seat is designed for maximum comfort during long hours of city commuting, while the upright handlebar position minimises rider fatigue.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex vs. Competitors

To understand where this bike sits in the market, it helps to compare it to standard petrol alternatives:

Yamaha FZ-RAVE / FZS FI V4: While standard stablemates like the FZ-RAVE and FZS FI V4 offer slightly higher power figures (around 12.4 PS), they lack the extensive flex-fuel system modifications required to run safely on high-ethanol blends like E85.

While standard stablemates like the FZ-RAVE and FZS FI V4 offer slightly higher power figures (around 12.4 PS), they lack the extensive flex-fuel system modifications required to run safely on high-ethanol blends like E85. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V / Bajaj Pulsar N160: These alternatives prioritise sporty performance and higher engine displacement, but they come with standard fuel configurations. The FZ Blue Flex targets riders who value sustainability, future-proof fuel compatibility, and fuel economy over sheer high-speed performance.

Is the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex the Right Choice for You?

The 2026 Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is highly recommended if you:

Prioritise eco-friendly commuting: It is one of the few motorcycles designed to significantly lower your carbon footprint.

It is one of the few motorcycles designed to significantly lower your carbon footprint. Want a reliable urban commuter: The combination of a lightweight 139 kg body, reliable dual-disc brakes, and a comfortable upright riding position makes city riding effortless.

The combination of a lightweight 139 kg body, reliable dual-disc brakes, and a comfortable upright riding position makes city riding effortless. Looking to future-proof your purchase: With India rapidly expanding its ethanol-blending initiatives, having an E85-compatible engine ensures your vehicle is ready for the fuel infrastructure of tomorrow.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex FAQ:

How many variants are there for Yamaha FZ Blue Flex?

The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex colour options?

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex comes in one colour option: Metallic Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha FZ Blue Flex?

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex comes in petrol engine options, comes with a 149 cc engine, and features a sports bike body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha FZ Blue Flex?

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex rivals are Yamaha FZ-RAVE, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, Yamaha FZS FI V4, Yamaha FZS-FI V3, Yamaha FZ-X, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.