Yamaha FZ Blue Flex Key Specs
- Engine149 cc
- Power11.7 ps
- Max Torque12.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight139 kg
The Indian two-wheeler market is witnessing a significant shift toward sustainable mobility, and Yamaha is leading this transition with the launch of the 2026 Yamaha FZ Blue Flex. This motorcycle is a landmark release for riders who want an eco-friendly commuting option without sacrificing the muscular styling and reliable performance that the FZ series is known for.
By integrating advanced flex-fuel technology into an accessible commuter platform, this motorcycle represents a major step forward for green transportation.
The motorcycle arrives with a highly competitive pricing structure to ensure it remains accessible to mainstream daily commuters.
|Variant
|Fuel Compatibility
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|FZ Blue Flex STD
|Petrol / Ethanol Blends (E20 to E85)
|Rs. 1.24 Lakhs
Offering the motorcycle in a single, fully-equipped standard (STD) variant simplifies the buying process. This aggressive pricing position puts the flex-fuel motorcycle in direct competition with traditional petrol-powered premium commuters, making the transition to green energy financially viable for buyers.
The engineering behind the motorcycle focuses on balance, fuel efficiency, and urban rideability. It retains the rugged chassis of the FZ line while modifying the internal components to withstand ethanol blends.
The 149 cc engine is tuned to deliver linear and predictable power. Delivering 11.7 PS of power and 12.8 Nm of torque, it provides ample low-end and mid-range grunt, which is ideal for stop-and-go city traffic. Its lightweight kerb weight of 139 kg ensures effortless flickability through tight spaces, making it an incredibly user-friendly option for both novice and experienced riders.
The defining feature of this motorcycle is its "Blue Flex" engine technology. While standard motorcycles in India are limited to E20 (20% ethanol blended with 80% petrol), this bike is designed to handle ethanol-gasoline blends ranging from E20 up to E85 (85% ethanol blended with 15% petrol).
The styling of the 2026 model line is aggressive yet functional. To keep the aesthetics clean and professional, the motorcycle is offered in a premium paint scheme:
The front profile is anchored by a sharp LED headlight that ensures excellent night-time visibility and gives the bike a signature futuristic stance. The flat, wide seat is designed for maximum comfort during long hours of city commuting, while the upright handlebar position minimises rider fatigue.
To understand where this bike sits in the market, it helps to compare it to standard petrol alternatives:
The 2026 Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is highly recommended if you:
The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is available in 1 variant - STD.
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex comes in one colour option: Metallic Black.
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex comes in petrol engine options, comes with a 149 cc engine, and features a sports bike body type.
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex rivals are Yamaha FZ-RAVE, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, Yamaha FZS FI V4, Yamaha FZS-FI V3, Yamaha FZ-X, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha FZ Blue Flex
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149 cc
|11.7 PS
|12.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Yamaha FZS FI V4
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ Blue FlexVSFZS FI V4
|Yamaha FZS-FI V3
|Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ Blue FlexVSFZS-FI V3
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ Blue FlexVSFZ-X
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|138 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ Blue FlexVSFZ-S Fi Hybrid
|Yamaha FZ-RAVE
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ Blue FlexVSFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|11.7 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|12.8 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Led
|Engine
|149 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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