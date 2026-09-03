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YAMAHA FZ-X

₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
108
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Yamaha FZ-X: Overview

The Yamaha FZ-X is a neo-retro motorcycle based on the tried-and-tested FZ series platform. Introduced as the brand’s only retro-themed offering in India, the FZ-X combines the rugged simplicity of a classic roadster with the efficiency and reliability of Yamaha’s 150 cc commuter platform. With modern updates including traction control, smartphone connectivity, and E20 fuel compatibility, the FZ-X aims to deliver a balanced experience of style, practicality, and daily usability. For 2025, Yamaha has also introduced a new FZ-X Hybrid variant that integrates mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency and performance.

Yamaha FZ-X: Price

The Yamaha FZ-X price starts from 1,36,200 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Matte Copper and Metallic Black variants are priced at 1,36,200, while the Matte Titan and Dark Matte Blue colourways are slightly more expensive at 1,37,200. The Chrome variant is available at 1,39,700 (ex-showroom). The new 2025 FZ-X Hybrid variant with additional features is priced at 1,49,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most premium option in the FZ-X range.

Yamaha FZ-X: Launch Date

The Yamaha FZ-X was initially launched in India in 2021. The 2025 FZ-X Hybrid variant was launched on July 14, 2025, featuring a TFT console and mild-hybrid technology aimed at increasing fuel efficiency and enhancing performance.

Yamaha FZ-X: Variants and Colours

The FZ-X is available in multiple colour options, including Matte Copper, Metallic Black, Matte Titan, Dark Matte Blue, and Chrome. While the Matte Copper and Matte Black models feature black alloy wheels, the former also includes rim stickers in a matching tone. The Dark Matte Blue model is distinguished by gold-finished alloy wheels, adding to its retro-inspired styling. All variants offer the same engine specifications and standard features, except for the Hybrid variant which includes mechanical and electronic enhancements.

Yamaha FZ-X: Mileage

The ARAI-certified mileage for the Yamaha FZ-X is 55.11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Yamaha FZ-X: Specs and Features

The Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with a negative LCD instrument console that displays key readouts such as speed, tachometer, fuel level, trip meter, odometer, clock, Eco indicator, and TCS (Traction Control System) alerts. Smartphone connectivity is enabled via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, offering basic notifications, phone battery status, and call alerts. The system operates via Bluetooth and adds digital convenience without compromising the motorcycle’s minimalist design language.

For 2025, Yamaha has added a new TFT console to the FZ-X Hybrid model, bringing crisper visual feedback and extended digital functionality. The motorcycle is now E20 fuel compliant, allowing it to run on a petrol-ethanol blend, thereby helping reduce tailpipe emissions. Traction control is standard across all variants, offering an extra layer of safety by preventing rear-wheel slip in low-traction conditions.

The FZ-X is powered by a 149 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Hybrid variant introduces a mild-hybrid system designed to improve low-end performance and overall fuel efficiency, though core output figures remain similar.

Suspension duties are managed by a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 282mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, supported by a standard single-channel ABS setup. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in a 100/80-section tyre at the front and a 140/60-section tyre at the rear. It comes with a 10-litre fuel tank, has a kerb weight of 139 kg, a ground clearance of 165 mm, and a seat height of 810 mm.

Yamaha FZ-X: Offers and Deals

As of July 2025, Yamaha is not offering any official discounts on the FZ-X range. However, buyers are encouraged to check with their nearest Yamaha dealership to inquire about city-specific promotions, exchange bonuses, or financing options that may be available.

Yamaha FZ-X: Rivals

The closest rivals to the FZ-X are the Kawasaki W175 and the Keeway SR125.

Yamaha FZ-X Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    55.11 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    12.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    96 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    139 kg
View All FZ-X SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha FZ-X Videos

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Yamaha FZ-X Variants

Yamaha FZ-X price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZ-X comes in 4 variants. Yamaha FZ-X's top variant is Chrome.
4 Variants Available
FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.2 Lakhs*
149 cc
96 kmph
FZ-X Matte Copper
₹1.27 Lakhs*
149 cc
96 kmph
FZ-X Matte Titan And Dark Matte Blue
₹1.28 Lakhs*
149 cc
96 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha FZ-X Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assures no current E20 fuel issues, with E25 rollout proceeding cautiously.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's automotive sector faces a ₹25,000 crore loss from new end-of-life vehicle rules, necessitating costly compliance adjustments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
The Supreme Court has admitted FADA's petition regarding ₹2,500 crore in blocked compensation cess credits after GST 2.0 rollout.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Nov 2025
In October 2025, India's auto industry achieved record dispatches, driven by festive demand, despite mixed segment performances.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

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Yamaha FZ-X Images

Yamaha FZ-X Image 1
Yamaha FZ-X Image 2
Yamaha FZ-X Image 3
Yamaha FZ-X Image 4
Yamaha FZ-X Image 5
Yamaha FZ-X Image 6

Yamaha FZ-X Colours

Yamaha FZ-X is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Metallic Black
Matte Copper
Dark Matte Blue
Matte Titan
Chrome
Metallic black

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Yamaha FZ-X User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Yamaha FZ-X User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Yamaha FZ-X for its comfort, stylish design, advanced features, and stability at low speeds. However, concerns persist about wind blast at high speeds and limited fuel capacity.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable seating
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconAdvanced features like TCS and Bluetooth
  • check circle iconGreat stability at low speeds
  • check circle iconMinimal running costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconService center accessibility
  • warning iconWind blast above 85 km/h
  • warning iconLimited fuel tank capacity
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension
  • warning iconBuzz on footpegs above 80 km/h
Rugged Commuter Built for Everyday Life
The Yamaha FZ-X is best understood not as a true scrambler, but as a practical, stress-free urban commuter dressed in neo-retro adventure styling. Beneath its rugged appearance lies the reliable mechanical foundation of the standard FZ-Fi, creating a well-rounded package focused squarely on everyday practicality.
By: Jeevan Raj (Sept 2, 2026)
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Perfect highway cruiser with beast looks
Very good-looking bike with classic retro styling. It offers the best performance in the 150cc segment. The servicing experience has also been excellent, and the mileage is over 50 km/l. Overall, it's a great bike with an excellent balance of style, performance, and fuel efficiency.
By: Hari (Jul 9, 2026)
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Engine vibrations felt near footpegs above 80 kmph
The Blue Core 149cc motor on Yamaha FZ-X is extremely refined for daily city speeds, but once you cross 80 kmph buzz begins creeping onto footpegs and handlebar grips. Not meant for fast high speed touring.
By: Megha Narayan (May 21, 2026)
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Headlight throw is low in low beam setting
The circular projector LED light setup looks fantastic on Yamaha FZ-X but low beam performance lacks adequate spread on dark unlit roads. High beam is decent but oncoming traffic gets blinded easily.
By: Nitya Luthra (May 21, 2026)
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High speed stability is limited due to wind blast
Due to fully upright seating stance and lack of any front visor shield on Yamaha FZ-X, riding above 85 kmph results in massive wind blast on rider chest, making highway journeys tiring after some time.
By: Kritika Prasad (May 21, 2026)
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Yamaha FZ-X Related News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
The offers extend to the Yamaha FZ-X, FZS V3, FZS V4, Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR 125 models
Yamaha announces festive offers on FZ-X, FZS, Fascino & Ray-ZR for Diwali
8 Nov 2023
The 2023 Yamaha FZ-X gets subtle upgrades and new feature additions to make it a better commuter than before
2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?
24 Feb 2023
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 Yamaha FZ-X Related News
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Yamaha FZ-X Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Mileage55.11 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149 cc
Max Speed96 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all FZ-X specs and features

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