Yamaha FZ-X: Overview

The Yamaha FZ-X is a neo-retro motorcycle based on the tried-and-tested FZ series platform. Introduced as the brand’s only retro-themed offering in India, the FZ-X combines the rugged simplicity of a classic roadster with the efficiency and reliability of Yamaha’s 150 cc commuter platform. With modern updates including traction control, smartphone connectivity, and E20 fuel compatibility, the FZ-X aims to deliver a balanced experience of style, practicality, and daily usability. For 2025, Yamaha has also introduced a new FZ-X Hybrid variant that integrates mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency and performance.

Yamaha FZ-X: Price

The Yamaha FZ-X price starts from ₹1,36,200 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Matte Copper and Metallic Black variants are priced at ₹1,36,200, while the Matte Titan and Dark Matte Blue colourways are slightly more expensive at ₹1,37,200. The Chrome variant is available at ₹1,39,700 (ex-showroom). The new 2025 FZ-X Hybrid variant with additional features is priced at ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most premium option in the FZ-X range.

Yamaha FZ-X: Launch Date

The Yamaha FZ-X was initially launched in India in 2021. The 2025 FZ-X Hybrid variant was launched on July 14, 2025, featuring a TFT console and mild-hybrid technology aimed at increasing fuel efficiency and enhancing performance.

Yamaha FZ-X: Variants and Colours

The FZ-X is available in multiple colour options, including Matte Copper, Metallic Black, Matte Titan, Dark Matte Blue, and Chrome. While the Matte Copper and Matte Black models feature black alloy wheels, the former also includes rim stickers in a matching tone. The Dark Matte Blue model is distinguished by gold-finished alloy wheels, adding to its retro-inspired styling. All variants offer the same engine specifications and standard features, except for the Hybrid variant which includes mechanical and electronic enhancements.

Yamaha FZ-X: Mileage

The ARAI-certified mileage for the Yamaha FZ-X is 55.11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Yamaha FZ-X: Specs and Features

The Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with a negative LCD instrument console that displays key readouts such as speed, tachometer, fuel level, trip meter, odometer, clock, Eco indicator, and TCS (Traction Control System) alerts. Smartphone connectivity is enabled via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, offering basic notifications, phone battery status, and call alerts. The system operates via Bluetooth and adds digital convenience without compromising the motorcycle’s minimalist design language.

For 2025, Yamaha has added a new TFT console to the FZ-X Hybrid model, bringing crisper visual feedback and extended digital functionality. The motorcycle is now E20 fuel compliant, allowing it to run on a petrol-ethanol blend, thereby helping reduce tailpipe emissions. Traction control is standard across all variants, offering an extra layer of safety by preventing rear-wheel slip in low-traction conditions.

The FZ-X is powered by a 149 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Hybrid variant introduces a mild-hybrid system designed to improve low-end performance and overall fuel efficiency, though core output figures remain similar.

Suspension duties are managed by a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 282mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, supported by a standard single-channel ABS setup. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in a 100/80-section tyre at the front and a 140/60-section tyre at the rear. It comes with a 10-litre fuel tank, has a kerb weight of 139 kg, a ground clearance of 165 mm, and a seat height of 810 mm.

Yamaha FZ-X: Offers and Deals

As of July 2025, Yamaha is not offering any official discounts on the FZ-X range. However, buyers are encouraged to check with their nearest Yamaha dealership to inquire about city-specific promotions, exchange bonuses, or financing options that may be available.

Yamaha FZ-X: Rivals

The closest rivals to the FZ-X are the Kawasaki W175 and the Keeway SR125.