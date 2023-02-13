HT Auto
Yamaha India launches new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-S, FZ-X. Details here

Yamaha Motor India on Monday launched the updated versions of its 150cc motorcycle range, including the new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-X and FZ-S FI. The updated Yamaha 150 cc motorcycles come as OBD 2 compliant and have several upgraded features, claims the Japanese two-wheeler giant. The Yamaha MT 15 V2 is priced at 168,400 (ex-showroom), while the FZ-S FI is priced at 127,400 (ex-showroom). The FZ FI V3 is priced at 115,200 (ex-showroom), while FZ-X is priced at 135,900 (ex-showroom).

13 Feb 2023
The auto company has introduced the R15 M, which comes with a racing-inspired DNA. It dons the signature white and blue Yamaha livery. The semi-faired bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster with R1 inspired display, night mode etc.

The FZ-S FI fourth-generation model now comes with a host of design updates. The most prominent one among them is the updated headlamp with all-LED lamps and bifurcated LED daytime running lights integrated into the cluster. The bike gets Bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with Traction Control System (TCS) taken from the Yamaha racing team. It is available in three different colour options, which are Metallic Grey, Majesty Red and Metallic Black.

The FZ-X, on the other hand, gets golden wheel trims, bi-functional LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED turn indicators, LED taillight, TCS etc. It gets a power socket for mobile charging and Bluetooth connectivity. It has three colour options, including Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black and Matte Copper.

The new Yamaha MT 15 version two comes with updated styling. It gets LED turn indicators, LED headlamps, TCS, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity etc. It draws energy from a 155 cc engine. It is available in four different colour options, which are Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue and Metallic Black Deluxe.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha R15 Yamaha MT 15 Yamaha FZ S Yamaha FZ X
