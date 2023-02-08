Yamaha to introduce updated FZ-X, R15 & FZ-FI for MY2023 on February 13?

Yamaha Motor India has shared an invite for the launch of something new on February 13, 2023. While the company is tight-lipped about what the launch will be about, we reckon the two-wheeler maker will be introducing its 2023 model-year (MY2023) motorcycles that meet the new OBD-2 compliance norms.

Yamaha is likely to update all of its mass-market offerings including the FZ-FI, FZ-X, YZF-R15 V4 and the like. The latter is expected to come with a new TFT screen as part of the upgrades. Also expect to see new features as a result of the OBD-2 compliance that will help monitor emission levels in real-time, as prescribed under the new norms.

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 is also expected to arrive with full LED lighting, while the FZ-X is expected to get more substantial changes including a high front fender, revised headlamp, a windscreen and dual-channel ABS. This would make the Yamaha FZ-X the second motorcycle in the segment to get dual-channel ABS after the Bajaj Pulsar N160.

The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4.0 is expected to arrive with a new TFT screen

All motorcycles are also expected to come with new paint options and feature upgrades, in a bid to bring more value to each of these offerings. Lastly, expect to see a price hike with either motorcycle when it goes on sale in a few days.

More recently, Honda Two-Wheelers India introduced the Activa 6G with OBD-2 compliance while also introducing the H-Smart anti-theft feature on the scooter. Not just Honda and Yamaha, other two-wheeler makers are also expected to update their respective offerings to meet the new norms before April 1 deadline.

