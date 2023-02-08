HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha To Introduce Updated Fz X, R15 & Fz Fi For My2023 On February 13?

Yamaha to introduce updated FZ-X, R15 & FZ-FI for MY2023 on February 13?

Yamaha Motor India has shared an invite for the launch of something new on February 13, 2023. While the company is tight-lipped about what the launch will be about, we reckon the two-wheeler maker will be introducing its 2023 model-year (MY2023) motorcycles that meet the new OBD-2 compliance norms.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 17:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Yamaha FZ-X has been introduced in two trims. The higher variant gets Bluetooth connectivity, while the rest of the details remain unchanged on both variants.
Yamaha FZ-X has been introduced in two trims. The higher variant gets Bluetooth connectivity, while the rest of the details remain unchanged on both variants.
Yamaha FZ-X has been introduced in two trims. The higher variant gets Bluetooth connectivity, while the rest of the details remain unchanged on both variants.
Yamaha FZ-X has been introduced in two trims. The higher variant gets Bluetooth connectivity, while the rest of the details remain unchanged on both variants.

Yamaha is likely to update all of its mass-market offerings including the FZ-FI, FZ-X, YZF-R15 V4 and the like. The latter is expected to come with a new TFT screen as part of the upgrades. Also expect to see new features as a result of the OBD-2 compliance that will help monitor emission levels in real-time, as prescribed under the new norms.

Also Read : Yamaha Motor India organises track day at Buddh International Circuit for customers

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 is also expected to arrive with full LED lighting, while the FZ-X is expected to get more substantial changes including a high front fender, revised headlamp, a windscreen and dual-channel ABS. This would make the Yamaha FZ-X the second motorcycle in the segment to get dual-channel ABS after the Bajaj Pulsar N160.

The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4.0 is expected to arrive with a new TFT screen
The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4.0 is expected to arrive with a new TFT screen
The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4.0 is expected to arrive with a new TFT screen
The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4.0 is expected to arrive with a new TFT screen

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
155 cc | Manual
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 250nk (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 250nk
₹1.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹1.76 - 1.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jawa Jawa (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Jawa
293 cc
₹1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 (HT Auto photo)
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
248.76 cc
₹1.84 - 2.11 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

All motorcycles are also expected to come with new paint options and feature upgrades, in a bid to bring more value to each of these offerings. Lastly, expect to see a price hike with either motorcycle when it goes on sale in a few days.

More recently, Honda Two-Wheelers India introduced the Activa 6G with OBD-2 compliance while also introducing the H-Smart anti-theft feature on the scooter. Not just Honda and Yamaha, other two-wheeler makers are also expected to update their respective offerings to meet the new norms before April 1 deadline.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India 2023 Yamaha Motorcycles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 268 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

EV to CNG: Five cars likely to launch this month
EV to CNG: Five cars likely to launch this month
Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition is an ultra-exclusive luxury SUV
Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition is an ultra-exclusive luxury SUV
Ather says issue with wiring harness assembly in latest fire incident response
Ather says issue with wiring harness assembly in latest fire incident response
Wait for Ola electric car could be over in 2024
Wait for Ola electric car could be over in 2024
New S1 Air variant to launch soon? Ola likely to make announcement tomorrow
New S1 Air variant to launch soon? Ola likely to make announcement tomorrow

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city