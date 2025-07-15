hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs FZ-X

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Fz-x
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc149 cc
Power24.5 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm165 mm
Length
2017 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg139 kg
Height
1075 mm1115 mm
Width
804 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
49 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,19,194
RTO
11,09211,036
Insurance
11,7699,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3292,996
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar 220 F
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar NS160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
The engine on the Pulsar NS200 produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how
9 Apr 2025
Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
5 Mar 2024
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
Options like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0 are all offered under the 1.5 lakh rupee budget.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under 1.5 lakh
28 Nov 2024
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers