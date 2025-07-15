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TVS Ronin vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Ronin vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Fz-x
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage42.95 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity225.9 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Ronin Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm165 mm
Length
2040 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1330 mm
Height
1170 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
Width
805 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke Alloy WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm57.3 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
41 mm USDTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand IndicationYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,5491,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,6901,19,194
RTO
10,05511,036
Insurance
10,8049,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1492,996

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FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from TVS Ronin
29 Jul 2026
The cafe racer version of the Ronin gets a different exhaust design which would also sound different.
TVS Ronin-based cafe racer bike patented in India
23 Mar 2026
The custom TVS Ronin featured dual-purpose tyres and modular luggage, and was designed with leather detailing inspired by Ajrak craft traditions
TVS Motor Company showcases custom Ronin at Rann Utsav
13 Feb 2026
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
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