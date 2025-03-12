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Honda CB350RS vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Ronin
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc225.9 cc
Power21.07 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Taillight
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Handle Bar View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Front Right Side
Indicator Controller
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm181 mm
Length
2171 mm2040 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg159 kg
Height
1097 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
782 mm805 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm66 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,25,690
RTO
15,76010,055
Insurance
12,00310,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,149

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ronin Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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