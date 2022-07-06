Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs TVS Ronin

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.519 mm66 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc225.9 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm66 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,65,280
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,49,000
RTO
15,19212,020
Insurance
10,2314,260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,552

