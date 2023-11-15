Honda teases new Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival. Check details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have released a teaser of a new motorcycle that the brand will soon be launching in the Indian market. The manufacturer is using the hashtag for CB which means that the motorcycle will be a sibling to the current H'ness CB350. The new motorcycle will be sold only through the BigWing outlets of Honda.

The teasers show a motorcycle with a split seat setup, a traditional grab rail and the same switchgear that is on the H'ness. Apart from this, the teaser shows the front disc brake with the Nissin caliper and the shock absorber is now covered just like it is on the Royal Enfield Classic 350. So, is Honda working on a Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival? Well, as of now it is not clear yet. However, Honda did confirm back in March that they are working on a new 350 cc motorcycle that will share the platform and the engine with the H'ness CB350 and the CB350RS which are already on sale in the Indian market.

The H'ness CB350 is a neo-retro motorcycle that can be customised by using the accessory kits that Honda is selling. The CB350 RS is a pseudo scrambler that can be modified into a cafe racer by using the customization kit.

Because the new motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the H'ness and CB350RS, the engine will be shared. It will be a 350 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with relatively tall gearing. There is a slight possibility that Honda might retune the engine for the new motorcycle.

In terms of positioning, the new motorcycle could be the most affordable 350 cc motorcycle in Honda's lineup. As of now, the H'ness CB350 currently is offered in four variants - DLX, DLX Pro, Chrome and Legacy Edition. The prices start at ₹2.10 lakh and go up to ₹2.16 lakh. Then there is the CB350RS which is offered in two variants - DLX and New Hue Edition. The prices are between ₹2.15 lakh and ₹2.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

