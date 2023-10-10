HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda H’ness Cb350 Legacy Edition And Cb350rs New Hue Edition Launched. Check Out What's New

Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched two new versions of the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. The H'ness CB350 gets Legacy Edition whereas the CB350RS gets New Hue Edition. They are priced at 2,16,356 and 2,19,357 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can now book these motorcycles at BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon across the country. HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on these products.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda H'ness CB350
A look at the Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350.
Honda H'ness CB350
A look at the Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350.

The H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition comes in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme. The body graphics on the motorcycle are new and there is a Legacy Edition badge on the fuel tank which is inspired by the legendary CB350 of the 1970s.

The CB350RS Hue Edition features a new Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic paint scheme with attractive tank graphics and stripes on both wheels and fenders. It also gets body colour rear grab handles and headlight cover.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
₹ 1.86 - 2.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.50 - 1.70 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Zeppelin R (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Zeppelin R
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Avenger 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Wr155r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha WR155R
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Retron (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Retron
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Apart from these cosmetic changes, there is nothing new on both motorcycles. They continue to come with a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. It produces 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

A look at Honda CB350RS Hue Edition.
A look at Honda CB350RS Hue Edition.
A look at Honda CB350RS Hue Edition.
A look at Honda CB350RS Hue Edition.

In terms of features, there is a digital-analogue instrument cluster, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity using the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, all LED lighting and a slipper clutch.

Also Read : Honda Activa Limited Edition launched at 80,734. Check out what's special

Commenting on the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition. These new motorcycles will aspire young riders to venture into the ‘CB’ world of refined performance, superior technology and unrivalled reliability. Bookings for these special H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are now open at BigWing dealerships across India and deliveries will begin soon."

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: aspire CB350RS Honda Honda H'ness CB350 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India CB350RS

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.