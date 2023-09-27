Honda Activa Limited Edition launched at 80,734. Check out what's special

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new limited edition of the Activa in the Indian market. The new limited edition will be available in Standard as well as Smart variant. They are priced at ₹80,734 and ₹82,734 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Honda has only made cosmetic changes to make the Activa Limited Edition. The bookings of the Honda Activa Limited Edition are open at Red Wing dealerships of Honda. HMSI is also offering a 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on the scooter.

The Limited Edition will be sold in two new colour schemes. There is Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Steel Black Metallic. Honda has added black chrome accents and stripes to the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem gets premium black chrome garnish while the rear grab rail also gets a body color dark finish. Apart from this, Honda has added a set of alloy wheels to the DLX variant which means that the scooter comes with peace of mind of having tubeless tyres.

Honda Activa Limited Edition in Matte Steel Black Metallic.

Mechanically, Honda has not made any changes to the Activa. It retains its 109.51 cc, single-cylinder engine which comes with fuel injection and is BS6 OBD2 ready. It produces 7.37 bhp of max power and 8.90 Nm of peak torque.

The prices of standard version of the Honda Activa is priced at ₹76,234. The DLX version costs ₹78,734 while the H-Smart variant is priced at ₹82,234. All prices are ex-showroom.

Commenting on the launch of the new Honda Activa Limited Edition, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Activa has revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler segment and delighted millions of Indians over last two decades. Maintaining popularity across all age groups, it is India’s most loved scooter. We are confident that the launch of this new Limited Edition Activa will further excite our customers, especially the new generation buyers."

