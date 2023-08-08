HT Auto
Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched a new 160 cc motorcycle for the Indian market. It is called the SP160 and will be sold in two variants - single-disc and twin-disc. They are priced at 1,17,500 and 1,21,900. Both prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, the SP160 is the third 160 cc motorcycle in Honda's lineup as the manufacturer is already selling the Unicorn and X-Blade. However, the X-Blade is still not BS6 Stage 2 compliant.

Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
Powering the SP160 is the same engine that is doing duty on the X-Blade but it is not BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The 162.71 cc, single-cylinder engine gets fuel injection and produces 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda is using a diamond-type frame for the SP160 which is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the rear, depending on the variant. Fortunately, Honda is offering single-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of features, the Honda SP160 comes with a LED headlamp, alloy wheels, hazard lights and a digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information such as average fuel efficiency, litres of fuel consumed, side stand indicator, tachometer, fuel gauge, speedometer, tripmeters, odometer, battery voltage etc.

Watch: 2023 Honda SP160: First Look

The design of the SP160 does have a few hints of the SP125 in terms of design language. However, it does more aggressive and muscular because of its design. There is an aggressive cowl around the LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a long single-piece seat. So, the SP160 is more of a commuter motorcycle but gets a hint of sportiness to it.

