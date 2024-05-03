2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh

Bajaj Auto has introduced the new 2024 Pulsar NS400Z , bringing the biggest Pulsar ever to the market. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and is positioned above the Pulsar NS200 in the brand’s portfolio. The motorcycle also looks like a beefier version of the NS200, albeit with slightly different styling elements and is effectively the new flagship Pulsar in the company’s range.

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z looks identical to the NS200 at first glance but there are plenty of new lines across the motorcycle. The streetfighter gets a bolder headlamp design with the two new lightning bolt LED DRLs with a projector headlamp in the centre. The rearview mirrors are new and sportier in design and seem to have been borrowed from the new KTM 250 Duke.

The Pulsar NS400 Z also gets more prominent fuel tank tensions that carry the ‘NS’ decals, while there’s the larger set of radiator shrouds. There are plenty of sharp lines flowing from the fuel tank to the side panels, split seats and the restyled tail section. The latter continues to house the split taillights, split grab handles and a tail tidy with LED turn indicators.

The new Pulsar NS400Z comes with a box section swingarm, while the chassis is likely to be an updated version of the perimeter frame underpinning the NS200. The bike also gets gold-finished USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. Furthermore, the NS400Z gets an LCD display but with a different layout over the NS200 and other Pulsar models. It gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read : First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched in June: Rajiv Bajaj

Power on the new Pulsar NS400Z comes from the familiar 373 cc engine seen on the older KTM 390 Duke and Bajaj Dominar 400. The motor produces the same 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The top speed of the Pulsar NS400 is 154 kmph.

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will take on the Hero Mavrick 440, KTM 250 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, and Bajaj Dominar 400.

First Published Date: