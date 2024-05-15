HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Moto Morini X Cape 650 Range Gets Price Cut By 1.31 Lakh. Check Details

Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range gets price cut by 1.31 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 13:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The company attributes these price cuts to a new production strategy for 2024, designed to make the X-Cape 650 range more accessible to adventure moto
...
Moto Morini X-Cape 650
The only difference between the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X is of the type of wheels.
Moto Morini X-Cape 650
The only difference between the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X is of the type of wheels.

Adishwar Auto Ride India, the official distributor of Moto Morini bikes, has announced price reductions on the X-Cape 650 range. The X-Cape 650 is now priced at 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), representing a reduction of almost 1.3 lakh from the 2023 models. Similarly, the off-road variant, X-Cape 650X, is now available for 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), over one lakh cheaper. These new prices are effective immediately and apply to all paint schemes.

According to the company, these price cuts are the result of a new production strategy for 2024 aimed at making the X-Cape 650 range more accessible to adventure motorcycle enthusiasts. While this segment is currently dominated by Kawasaki's range of motorcycles, Adishwar Auto Ride India sees an opportunity for the X-Cape 650X to capture market share.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Moto Morini X-cape (HT Auto photo)
Moto Morini X-Cape
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon23.92 kmpl
₹ 7.20 - 7.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo (HT Auto photo)
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 6.89 - 7.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Moto Guzzi V9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Moto Guzzi V9
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon18.0 kmpl
₹ 14 Lakhs
View Details
Moto Guzzi V85 Tt (HT Auto photo)
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon20.4 kmpl
₹ 15.40 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
Engine Icon900.0 cc Mileage Icon26.0 kmpl
₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
View Details

With the revised pricing, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range offers substantial value for money, especially given its extensive feature set, the company believes. However, potential buyers should be aware that the brand's after-sales support and brand recognition remain limited.

Also Read : Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADVs launched in India, will rival Kawasaki Versys 650

The X-Cape 650X has been well-received by the BikeWale team for its performance both on highways and off-road. It is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled inline twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, producing 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque.

The bike boasts an impressive array of features, including LED lights, a seven-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, a USB charging port, and ABS. Notably, it also comes with tubeless spoke wheels, a feature not found in higher-priced competitors like the Honda XL750 Transalp and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Besides the X-Cape 650, Moto Morini also retails Retro Street and Scrambler.

First Published Date: 15 May 2024, 13:09 PM IST
TAGS: Scrambler Kawasaki mtoto morini moto morini x cape 650 moto morini scrambler moto morini retro street kawasaki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.