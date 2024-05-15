Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range gets price cut by 1.31 lakh. Check details

Adishwar Auto Ride India, the official distributor of Moto Morini bikes, has announced price reductions on the X-Cape 650 range. The X-Cape 650 is now priced at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), representing a reduction of almost ₹1.3 lakh from the 2023 models. Similarly, the off-road variant, X-Cape 650X, is now available for ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), over ₹one lakh cheaper. These new prices are effective immediately and apply to all paint schemes.

The company attributes these price cuts to a new production strategy for 2024, designed to make the X-Cape 650 range more accessible to adventure moto

According to the company, these price cuts are the result of a new production strategy for 2024 aimed at making the X-Cape 650 range more accessible to adventure motorcycle enthusiasts. While this segment is currently dominated by Kawasaki's range of motorcycles, Adishwar Auto Ride India sees an opportunity for the X-Cape 650X to capture market share.

With the revised pricing, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range offers substantial value for money, especially given its extensive feature set, the company believes. However, potential buyers should be aware that the brand's after-sales support and brand recognition remain limited.

Also Read : Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADVs launched in India, will rival Kawasaki Versys 650

The X-Cape 650X has been well-received by the BikeWale team for its performance both on highways and off-road. It is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled inline twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, producing 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque.

The bike boasts an impressive array of features, including LED lights, a seven-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, a USB charging port, and ABS. Notably, it also comes with tubeless spoke wheels, a feature not found in higher-priced competitors like the Honda XL750 Transalp and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Besides the X-Cape 650, Moto Morini also retails Retro Street and Scrambler.

First Published Date: