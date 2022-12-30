Saved Articles
Triumph
Street Scrambler 900
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 starting price is Rs. 9,35,000 in India. Triumph Street Scrambler 900 is available in 1 colours. Powered by a null engine.
₹9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Key Specs
Engine
900.0 cc
Mileage
26.0 kmpl
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Alternatives
Ducati
Scrambler Desert Sled
803 cc
₹9.93 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
News
Harley-Davidson Street 750 modified into a beautiful chopper
30 Dec 2022
Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally
3 Jan 2023
Honda CL300 scrambler unveiled: Will it come to India?
10 Jan 2023
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
22 Dec 2022
Triumph Street Triple 765 pre-bookings begin, will launch in March 2023
15 Dec 2022
Videos
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
1 Dec 2021
Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
11 Feb 2022
Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
13 Jan 2022
