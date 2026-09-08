Triumph Scrambler 900: Overview

The Triumph Scrambler 900 is a retro-styled scrambler motorcycle positioned as a more off-road-centric alternative to the Speed Twin 900. The bike retains its core design elements such as the twin high-mounted exhausts, spoke wheels, and upright stance, while offering updated equipment and a BS6-compliant engine. It stands out in the segment with its combination of classic aesthetics and functional upgrades, appealing to riders looking for both style and versatility.

Triumph Scrambler 900: Price

The Triumph Scrambler 900 is priced at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant offered with four paint options. The Jet Black is the base option, while Matte Khakhi is priced higher at ₹9.72 lakh. Kingfisher Blue is listed at ₹9.89 lakh, while the Icon Edition in Sapphire Black Aluminium Silver can be had at ₹10.19 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Triumph Scrambler 900: Variants and Colours

The Scrambler 900 is available in just one variant alongside the limited-run Icon Edition. Buyers can choose from four colour options: Jet Black, Matte Khakhi, Kingfisher Blue, and Sapphire Black Aluminium Silver (Icon Edition). All colours share the same feature set and technical specifications.

Triumph Scrambler 900: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage figure is 23.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Triumph Scrambler 900: Specs & Features

Powering the scrambler is a 900 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 64.1 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The chassis setup includes a 41 mm gaitered telescopic front fork with cartridge damping and twin rear shock absorbers. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm front disc with Brembo radial caliper and a 255 mm rear disc. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 223 kg.

Feature highlights include all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, switchable ABS, traction control, and three riding modes – Rain, Road, and Off-road. It also comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, immobiliser, USB charging socket, and engine bash plate.

Triumph Scrambler 900: Offers & Deals

As of now, Triumph India has not announced any official offers or discounts for the Scrambler 900. However, interested buyers are encouraged to contact authorised dealerships to check for dealer-level promotions or limited-time benefits.

Triumph Scrambler 900: Rivals

The Triumph Scrambler 900 competes directly with the Ducati Scrambler range in India.