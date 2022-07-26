Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 11.69 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Street Scrambler 900 top variant goes up to Rs. 12.42 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Triumph Street Scrambler 900 STD and the most priced model is Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition.
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Mumbai, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 11.34 Lakhs in Mumbai and Triumph Bonneville Bobber starting at Rs. 10.28 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Street Scrambler 900 STD ₹ 11.69 Lakhs Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Gold Line Edition ₹ 11.44 Lakhs Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition ₹ 12.42 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
