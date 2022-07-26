HT Auto
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Specifications

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 starting price is Rs. 9,35,000 in India. Triumph Street Scrambler 900 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Specs

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 comes with 900 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Street Scrambler 900 starts at Rs. 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Street Scrambler 900 ...Read More

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Specifications and Features

Sandstorm Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Wheelbase
1445 mm
Height
1180 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
65 PS @ 7250rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
900 cc
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5-Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
84.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel, with steel cradles
Rear Suspension
Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 News

Triumph Speed Twin 900 has a retro design. It was earlier known as Street Twin.
Triumph launches Speed Twin 900 and Street Scrambler 900 in India
26 Jul 2022
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Carnival Red colour.
India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow
India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Variants & Price List

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 price starts at ₹ 9.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Street Scrambler 900 comes in 3 variants. Triumph Street Scrambler 900 top variant price is ₹ 9.95 Lakhs.

STD
9.35 Lakhs*
900 cc
65 PS @ 7250rpm
Gold Line Edition
9.95 Lakhs*
900 cc
65 PS @ 7250rpm
Sandstorm Edition
9.95 Lakhs*
900 cc
65 PS @ 7250rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

