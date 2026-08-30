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TRIUMPH Street Triple

₹10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
77
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Variants

Triumph Street Triple: Overview

The Triumph Street Triple 765 continues its position as a benchmark in the middleweight streetfighter segment. The 2023 model year brought notable updates in styling, hardware, and electronics, making the R and RS variants sharper and more performance-focused than before. With a Moto2-derived engine and upgraded chassis components, the Street Triple range is aimed at riders seeking a blend of track-capable performance and everyday usability. While the global lineup also includes the limited-run Moto2 Edition, Triumph India offers only the R and RS variants.

Triumph Street Triple: Price

In India, the Triumph Street Triple R is priced at 10.17 lakh, while the higher-spec Street Triple RS carries a price tag of 12.07 lakh, both ex-showroom. These two variants mark the only offerings from the Street Triple range for the Indian market, as the Moto2 Edition has not been introduced here. Triumph will be launching the latest Street Triple 1200 RS soon although a launch timeline has not officially been communicated yet.

Triumph Street Triple: Variants and Colours

The Street Triple R and RS are available in a single variant each, with multiple colour options. The R variant is offered in Silver Ice and Crystal White, whereas the RS can be had in Silver Ice, Carnival Red, and Cosmic Yellow. Compared to the outgoing model, both versions receive sharper twin-pod LED headlamps, redesigned radiator shrouds, a sculpted 15-litre fuel tank, and an updated gullwing swingarm. The RS also gets additional body-coloured parts, including a belly pan and pillion seat cowl.

Triumph Street Triple: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage figure for both the R and RS models is 19.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Triumph Street Triple: Specs & Features

The Street Triple R is powered by a 765 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 118.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch and a standard bi-directional quickshifter. The Street Triple RS uses the same engine, but in a higher state of tune, making 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm and the same 80 Nm of torque.

Suspension duties on the R variant are managed by a 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston Fork (SF-BPF) at the front and a Showa piggyback monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. In comparison, the RS variant features a 41 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) up front and an Öhlins STX40 monoshock at the rear, both offering full adjustability for preload, rebound, and compression.

Braking hardware also differs. The R gets twin 310 mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with Brembo calipers. The RS improves on this with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front.

The Street Triple R is equipped with four riding modes—Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider—and a new LCD-TFT combo instrument cluster. The RS adds a fifth mode, Track, and receives a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, a lap timer, cruise control, and GoPro integration.

On the feature front, both variants feature cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, a quickshifter, wheelie control, and ride-by-wire throttle. The R variant is equipped with four riding modes—Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider—while the RS adds a fifth mode, called Track. The Speed Triple R uses an LCD-TFT combo instrument cluster, while the RS gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, lap timer, and GoPro control. Cruise control is also available on the RS.

Triumph Street Triple: Rivals

The Triumph Street Triple competes with other high-performance middleweight nakeds such as the Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Z900, and BMW F 900 R.

Triumph Street Triple Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    765 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    120 - 130 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    220 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    80 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    189 kg
View All Street Triple SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Street Triple Videos

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Triumph Street Triple Variants

Triumph Street Triple price starts at ₹ 10.86 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.91 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Street Triple comes in 6 variants. Triumph Street Triple's top variant is RS.
6 Variants Available
Street Triple R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
Street Triple R Crystal White
₹11.16 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
Street Triple RS Silver Ice
₹12.93 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Street Triple Latest Updates

Calendar icon30 Aug 2026
Over 2.1 million British drivers have recorded medical conditions, with diabetes most common, reflecting a rising trend.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 May 2026
Triumph launches the exclusive Street Triple 765 RX in India, featuring track-focused upgrades and a sporty design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Mar 2026
Delhi will increase Environment Compensation Charges for commercial vehicles from April 1 to reduce pollution and traffic congestion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
Choosing the right bike insurance in India balances legal compliance and financial protection for bikers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Nov 2025
Triumph launches two new Street Triple models, the RX and limited Moto2 Edition, focused on track performance and unique styling.Read Full Story

Triumph Street Triple Visual Comparison

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Triumph Street Triple comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple image
Rs. 10.86 LakhsOnwards
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Honda CBR650RHonda CBR650R imageRs. 11.16 LakhsOnwards
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Ducati MonsterDucati Monster imageRs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5205
890 cc110.68 PS91.1 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes175 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyStreet TripleVSMonster
KTM 890 Duke RKTM 890 Duke R imageRs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards-889 cc121 PS99 NmSports Bikes180 kg-DiscDiscAlloyStreet TripleVS890 Duke R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6RKawasaki Ninja ZX 6R imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
3.51
636 cc124 PS69 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes198 kg2025 mmDouble DiscDisc-Street TripleVSNinja ZX 6R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SPHonda CB1000 Hornet SP imageRs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards-1000 cc151.73 PS104 NmSports Bikes211 kg2140 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyStreet TripleVSCB1000 Hornet SP

Triumph Street Triple Images

Triumph Street Triple Image 1
Triumph Street Triple Image 2
Triumph Street Triple Image 3
Triumph Street Triple Image 4
Triumph Street Triple Image 5
Triumph Street Triple Image 6

Triumph Street Triple Colours

Triumph Street Triple is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Crystal White
Silver Ice
Carnival Red
Cosmic Yellow
Crystal white

Triumph Street Triple Alternatives

Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
Street TriplevsCBR650R
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Street TriplevsMonster
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KTM 890 Duke R

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Street Triplevs890 Duke R
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 Lakhs
Street TriplevsNinja ZX 6R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

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Street TriplevsCB1000 Hornet SP

Triumph Street Triple User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.8Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Triumph Street Triple User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Street Triple for its thrilling performance, premium build, and advanced features, while noting high running costs, comfort issues for longer rides, and heat management in traffic.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconTriple engine sound is addictive
  • check circle iconHandling and cornering are exceptional
  • check circle iconBrembo brakes provide high confidence
  • check circle iconSmooth quickshifter integration
  • check circle iconLED headlights have massive throw

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPillion seat comfort is lacking
  • warning iconHigh service and part costs
  • warning iconRadiator fan blows hot air in traffic
  • warning iconUncomfortable on city potholes
  • warning iconWindblast is massive at high speeds
Exhilarating ride
Gives unmatched adrenaline rush. Build quality, paint finish, engine notes everything is 10 out of 10.
By: Asif Ali (Jul 2, 2026)
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Pillion seat tiny
Pillion seat is practically non existent. Strictly meant for solo riding adventures only, family dislikes.
By: Shabana Rizvi (Jul 2, 2026)
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Excellent tire grip
Superb initial tire compounds keep the bike glued to the road surface during aggressive lean angles.
By: Faizan Malik (Jul 2, 2026)
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Sharp headlamps
Twin LED headlights have a massive throw and spread at night. No aux lamps needed for dark highways.
By: Sana Pathan (Jul 2, 2026)
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Engine gets hot
Radiator fan kicks in often and blows hot air directly onto the rider's shins in heavy traffic jams.
By: Nazia Sheikh (Jul 2, 2026)
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Triumph Street Triple Related News

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India as a limited-run track-focused variant of the standard RS
Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh
22 May 2026
Triumph Street Triple RX uses the same engine as the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open
17 Feb 2026
Triumph’s new Street Triple RX and Moto2 edition bring race-focused, exclusive styling to the 765 platform.
2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled
20 Nov 2025
KTM 890 Duke R is a naked streetfighter that competes with some of the major premium middleweight category motorcycles in India, including Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.
KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Which big bike should you pick
24 Nov 2024
Triumph Street Triple 765 R in new Matt Baja Orange colour.
Triumph Street Triple 765 R gets new Matt Baja Orange colour. Check it out
3 Jul 2024
View all
 Triumph Street Triple Related News

Triumph Street Triple Specifications and Features

Max Power120-130 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque80 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage19.2 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine765 cc
Max Speed220 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Street Triple specs and features

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