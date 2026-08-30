Triumph Street Triple: Overview

The Triumph Street Triple 765 continues its position as a benchmark in the middleweight streetfighter segment. The 2023 model year brought notable updates in styling, hardware, and electronics, making the R and RS variants sharper and more performance-focused than before. With a Moto2-derived engine and upgraded chassis components, the Street Triple range is aimed at riders seeking a blend of track-capable performance and everyday usability. While the global lineup also includes the limited-run Moto2 Edition, Triumph India offers only the R and RS variants.

Triumph Street Triple: Price

In India, the Triumph Street Triple R is priced at ₹10.17 lakh, while the higher-spec Street Triple RS carries a price tag of ₹12.07 lakh, both ex-showroom. These two variants mark the only offerings from the Street Triple range for the Indian market, as the Moto2 Edition has not been introduced here. Triumph will be launching the latest Street Triple 1200 RS soon although a launch timeline has not officially been communicated yet.

Triumph Street Triple: Variants and Colours

The Street Triple R and RS are available in a single variant each, with multiple colour options. The R variant is offered in Silver Ice and Crystal White, whereas the RS can be had in Silver Ice, Carnival Red, and Cosmic Yellow. Compared to the outgoing model, both versions receive sharper twin-pod LED headlamps, redesigned radiator shrouds, a sculpted 15-litre fuel tank, and an updated gullwing swingarm. The RS also gets additional body-coloured parts, including a belly pan and pillion seat cowl.

Triumph Street Triple: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage figure for both the R and RS models is 19.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Triumph Street Triple: Specs & Features

The Street Triple R is powered by a 765 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 118.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch and a standard bi-directional quickshifter. The Street Triple RS uses the same engine, but in a higher state of tune, making 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm and the same 80 Nm of torque.

Suspension duties on the R variant are managed by a 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston Fork (SF-BPF) at the front and a Showa piggyback monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. In comparison, the RS variant features a 41 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) up front and an Öhlins STX40 monoshock at the rear, both offering full adjustability for preload, rebound, and compression.

Braking hardware also differs. The R gets twin 310 mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with Brembo calipers. The RS improves on this with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front.

The Street Triple R is equipped with four riding modes—Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider—and a new LCD-TFT combo instrument cluster. The RS adds a fifth mode, Track, and receives a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, a lap timer, cruise control, and GoPro integration.

On the feature front, both variants feature cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, a quickshifter, wheelie control, and ride-by-wire throttle. The R variant is equipped with four riding modes—Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider—while the RS adds a fifth mode, called Track. The Speed Triple R uses an LCD-TFT combo instrument cluster, while the RS gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, lap timer, and GoPro control. Cruise control is also available on the RS.

Triumph Street Triple: Rivals

The Triumph Street Triple competes with other high-performance middleweight nakeds such as the Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Z900, and BMW F 900 R.