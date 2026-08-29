Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Key Specs
- Engine1158 cc
- Mileage15 kmpl
- Power167.6 bhp
- Speed250 kmph
- Max Torque121 Nm
- Kerb Weight238 kg
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is priced between Rs. 31.76 - 32.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is available in 2 variants - Ducati Red, Matt Black.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes in two colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1158 cc engine, and features a Adventure Bikes body type.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes with a mileage of 15 kmpl (Company claimed).
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|167.6 bhp
|Body Type
|Adventure Bikes
|Max Torque
|121 Nm
|Charging Point
|USB
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED Dual
|Engine
|1158 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
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