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DUCATI Multistrada V4 Rally

₹31.76 - 32.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Price:

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is priced between Rs. 31.76 - 32.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally?

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is available in 2 variants - Ducati Red, Matt Black.

What are the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally colour options?

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes in two colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally?

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1158 cc engine, and features a Adventure Bikes body type.

What is the mileage of Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally?

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes with a mileage of 15 kmpl (Company claimed).

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1158 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    167.6 bhp
  • Speed iconSpeed
    250 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    121 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    238 kg
View All Multistrada V4 Rally SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Variants

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally price starts at ₹ 31.76 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 32.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes in 2 variants. Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally's top variant is Matt Black.
2 Variants Available
Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati Red
₹31.76 Lakhs*
1158 cc
250 kmph
Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black
₹32.08 Lakhs*
1158 cc
250 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Aug 2026
The story compares various Bobber motorcycles, highlighting their engine specifications, performance, and ex-showroom prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
Ducati launches 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally in India, featuring advanced safety, enhanced electronics, and touring capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Ducati opens bookings for the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, featuring enhanced technology, safety, comfort, and touring capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
Ducati enhances its Multistrada V4 Rally with customizable options, including design, components, and collaborations for a personalized riding experience.Read Full Story
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Images

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Image 1

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Colours

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Ducati Red
Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black
Ducati red

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Related News

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh
30 Jun 2026
The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open
15 Jun 2026
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28 Aug 2026
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XECH JumpX review: A handy roadside companion, but not without compromises
28 Aug 2026
Xech offers two air dusters. There is the X-Jet Neo and X-Jet.
Xech X-Jet and X-Jet Neo Review: Do cordless air blowers work on cars?
28 Aug 2026
TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR are positioned in a segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, which has become the new entry-level category for many consumers.
TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: Monthly EMI comparison
27 Aug 2026
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at 2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
27 Aug 2026
View all
 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Related News

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications and Features

Max Power167.6 bhp
Body TypeAdventure Bikes
Max Torque121 Nm
Charging PointUSB
Mileage15 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED Dual
Engine1158 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 kmph
View all Multistrada V4 Rally specs and features

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