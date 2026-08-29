Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Price:

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is priced between Rs. 31.76 - 32.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally?

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is available in 2 variants - Ducati Red, Matt Black.

What are the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally colour options?

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes in two colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally?

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1158 cc engine, and features a Adventure Bikes body type.

What is the mileage of Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally?

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes with a mileage of 15 kmpl (Company claimed).