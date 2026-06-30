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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India, Priced From 32.40 Lakh

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2026, 12:55 pm
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The 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes with a host of updates, focused on long-distance touring and rider safety.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
EMI starting at just
₹36,100/ month
Check Eligibility

Ducati has launched the new 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally in India, at a starting price of 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom). With the booking having commenced earlier this month, the motorcycle is now available in two colour options: Ducati Red and Jade Green. While the Ducati Red is priced at 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jade Green coloured version of the motorcycle comes priced at 32.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available across Ducati dealerships in India.

The 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes carrying a host of updates, focused on long-distance touring and rider safety. Ducati claims the motorcycle gets significantly improved capability to tackle any road.

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What powers the bike?

Built on an aluminium monocoque frame with steel tubular sub-frame and aluminium double-sided swingarm, the 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by a 1.2-litre Ducati V4 Granturismo engine. The engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp peak power and 123 Nm of maximum torque.

Ducati has revised the rear cylinder bank deactivation strategy, allowing it to remain inactive for longer durations at lower speeds in an effort to improve fuel efficiency. The engine also continues to feature a MotoGP-inspired counter-rotating crankshaft that reduces gyroscopic forces and enhances agility.

The powerplant is paired with a new-generation Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) system, which has been updated to deliver shorter gear travel for quicker and smoother shifts.

Revised chassis and upgraded semi-active suspension

Ducati's electronically controlled Skyhook semi-active suspension has been upgraded with 200 mm of travel at both the front and rear. Riders can now alter damping settings while on the move, while the new Auto mode automatically adjusts suspension behaviour according to riding style and terrain conditions.

An Automatic Lowering Device has also been added, lowering the motorcycle at speeds below 10 kmph to make low-speed manoeuvres easier.

The MY26 model rides on lighter 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is offered as standard.

Enhanced electronics and safety package

The updated Multistrada V4 Rally features a revised 6.5-inch TFT display that serves as the interface for its electronic rider aids. Riders can choose between three power modes and five riding modes: Sport, Touring, Wet, Urban, and Enduro.

The motorcycle also comes equipped with Engine Brake Control, traction control, wheelie control, and a newly introduced combined braking system that coordinates braking force between the front and rear wheels for greater stability.

For 2026, Ducati has retained the front and rear radar system while adding a new Front Collision Warning feature that alerts riders about obstacles ahead. The package also includes adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

All electronic rider assistance functions are managed by Ducati's Vehicle Observer (DVO) system, which uses inputs from multiple sensors around the motorcycle to optimise systems such as cornering ABS and traction control in real time.

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First Published Date: 30 Jun 2026, 12:55 pm IST
TAGS: Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally

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