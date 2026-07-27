The 2026 Honda ADV 160 stands out as one of the most anticipated premium maxi-scooters in the segment. Positioned as an urban adventure scooter, the ADV 160 blends the daily convenience and effortless commuting of a twist-and-go automatic with the aggressive design and rough-road capability inspired by Honda's larger adventure bikes.
Whether you are looking for long-distance comfort, high ground clearance, or tech-loaded performance, this complete guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Honda ADV 160, including expected pricing, engine specifications, dimensions, features, and key competitors.
|Parameter
|Specification Details
|Engine Capacity
|156.9 cc, Single-Cylinder, 4-Valve, Liquid-Cooled eSP+
|Maximum Power
|16 PS (16.09 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|15 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|8.1 Litres
|Kerb Weight
|133 kg
|Seat Height
|780 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Braking System
|Front & Rear Disc with Single-Channel ABS
|Under-Seat Storage
|27 to 29 Litres
|Expected Price
|Rs. 1.30 Lakh – Rs. 1.60 Lakh (Avg. Ex-Showroom: Rs. 1.55 Lakh)
The 2026 Honda ADV 160 draws clear visual inspiration from Honda's flagship adventure tourer, the X-ADV. It ditches standard commuter design in favour of a muscular body layout, aggressive angular lines, and purposeful utility.
Key styling highlights include:
At the heart of the 2026 Honda ADV 160 is a refined 156.9cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine enhanced with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power Plus (eSP+) technology.
Honda has equipped the ADV 160 with segment-leading technology designed to enhance rider comfort, stability, and safety across changing weather conditions.
The inclusion of HSTC (Traction Control) manages rear-wheel traction by controlling engine torque when wheel slip is detected. This feature proves invaluable on wet asphalt, gravel, or slick city roads.
A high-visibility digital TFT console provides comprehensive trip metrics, including fuel economy, trip meters, clock, and service indicators. With Honda RoadSync integration, riders can pair their smartphones for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and music playback.
The scooter includes Honda's Smart Key system for keyless ignition, remote answer-back functions, and anti-theft security controls. A dedicated USB charging port inside the front storage compartment keeps devices powered on the go.
Engineered for rough city streets and light off-road trails, the chassis structure balances structural rigidity with agile handling.
The 2026 Honda ADV 160 enters a growing premium performance scooter segment.
Compared to its direct competitors, the Honda ADV 160 stands out by combining adventure styling, long-travel suspension comfort, traction control technology, and standard multi-purpose capability.
The 2026 Honda ADV 160 offers a versatile solution for riders seeking a blend of maxi-scooter practicality and adventure capability. Its high ground clearance, traction control system, efficient eSP+ liquid-cooled engine, and comfortable ergonomics make it a compelling choice for daily urban commutes and weekend tours.
|Max Power
|16 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Bikes
|Max Torque
|15 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|156.9 cc
|Fuel Type
|Automatic
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