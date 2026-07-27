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HONDA ADV 160

Exp. Launch on 15 Sept 2026
₹1.6 Lakhs* Onwards
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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The 2026 Honda ADV 160 stands out as one of the most anticipated premium maxi-scooters in the segment. Positioned as an urban adventure scooter, the ADV 160 blends the daily convenience and effortless commuting of a twist-and-go automatic with the aggressive design and rough-road capability inspired by Honda's larger adventure bikes.

Whether you are looking for long-distance comfort, high ground clearance, or tech-loaded performance, this complete guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Honda ADV 160, including expected pricing, engine specifications, dimensions, features, and key competitors.

2026 Honda ADV 160 Key Specifications Overview

ParameterSpecification Details
Engine Capacity156.9 cc, Single-Cylinder, 4-Valve, Liquid-Cooled eSP+
Maximum Power16 PS (16.09 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm
Maximum Torque15 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT)
Fuel Tank Capacity8.1 Litres
Kerb Weight133 kg
Seat Height780 mm
Ground Clearance165 mm
Braking SystemFront & Rear Disc with Single-Channel ABS
Under-Seat Storage27 to 29 Litres
Expected PriceRs. 1.30 Lakh – Rs. 1.60 Lakh (Avg. Ex-Showroom: Rs. 1.55 Lakh)

Design and Styling: Rugged Adventure Aesthetics

The 2026 Honda ADV 160 draws clear visual inspiration from Honda's flagship adventure tourer, the X-ADV. It ditches standard commuter design in favour of a muscular body layout, aggressive angular lines, and purposeful utility.

Key styling highlights include:

  • Dual LED Headlamps and DRLs: Sharply styled LED front lights deliver superior night-time visibility and a signature road presence.
  • Adjustable Windscreen: Features a two-step manually adjustable windscreen that reduces wind blast during highway cruising.
  • Block-Pattern Tyres: Fitted with wide, dual-purpose tyres mounted on a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear alloy wheel setup for grip across varied road surfaces.
  • Ergonomic Seating: A stepped contour seat provides optimal support for both rider and pillion during urban commutes or longer road trips.

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

At the heart of the 2026 Honda ADV 160 is a refined 156.9cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine enhanced with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power Plus (eSP+) technology.

  • Power & Torque: Generating 16 PS of peak power and 15 Nm of torque, the ADV 160 provides effortless acceleration, making overtaking in city traffic and maintaining high-speed highway cruising simple.
  • E85 Flex-Fuel Compliance: Updated with modern environmental standards, the motor supports E85 flex-fuel capability, reducing carbon emissions without sacrificing throttle response.
  • Idle Stop-Start System: Automatically shuts off the engine when stationary at traffic lights to optimise fuel efficiency and lower operational costs.
  • Fuel Capacity: An 8.1-litre fuel tank ensures fewer stopovers at filling stations, making it well-suited for touring.

Safety Features and Advanced Technology

Honda has equipped the ADV 160 with segment-leading technology designed to enhance rider comfort, stability, and safety across changing weather conditions.

1. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

The inclusion of HSTC (Traction Control) manages rear-wheel traction by controlling engine torque when wheel slip is detected. This feature proves invaluable on wet asphalt, gravel, or slick city roads.

2. Digital TFT Display with Honda RoadSync

A high-visibility digital TFT console provides comprehensive trip metrics, including fuel economy, trip meters, clock, and service indicators. With Honda RoadSync integration, riders can pair their smartphones for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and music playback.

3. Smart Key & Convenience

The scooter includes Honda's Smart Key system for keyless ignition, remote answer-back functions, and anti-theft security controls. A dedicated USB charging port inside the front storage compartment keeps devices powered on the go.

Hardware, Suspension, and Braking Performance

Engineered for rough city streets and light off-road trails, the chassis structure balances structural rigidity with agile handling.

  • Frame: Built on a durable double-cradle steel frame.
  • Front Suspension: Long-travel telescopic front forks absorb bumps and potholes smoothly.
  • Rear Suspension: Twin gas-charged Showa rear shock absorbers with external reservoirs offer consistent dampening over uneven surfaces.
  • Braking: Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the front and rear, backed by single-channel ABS for controlled stopping power under heavy braking.

Practicality, Dimensions, and Storage Capacity

  • Seat Height (780 mm): Accessible for a wide range of rider heights while offering an upright, commanding riding posture.
  • Ground Clearance (165 mm): High clearance protects the underbody when navigating tall speed bumps or unpaved paths.
  • Under-Seat Storage Space: Provides generous storage (up to 29 litres) capable of housing a full-face helmet alongside daily riding gear or personal items.

Price Expectation and Segment Competitors

The 2026 Honda ADV 160 enters a growing premium performance scooter segment.

  • Expected Price Range: Rs. 1.30 Lakh to Rs. 1.60 Lakh (Ex-Showroom), with an estimated average price point of around Rs. 1.55 Lakh.

Key Rivals

  • Yamaha Aerox 155: Focuses heavily on track-inspired sport performance.
  • Hero Xoom 160: A direct adventure-styled rival offering maxi-scooter utility.
  • Aprilia SR 160: Focused on firm, sport-oriented urban handling.

Compared to its direct competitors, the Honda ADV 160 stands out by combining adventure styling, long-travel suspension comfort, traction control technology, and standard multi-purpose capability.

Verdict: Is the 2026 Honda ADV 160 Worth Buying?

The 2026 Honda ADV 160 offers a versatile solution for riders seeking a blend of maxi-scooter practicality and adventure capability. Its high ground clearance, traction control system, efficient eSP+ liquid-cooled engine, and comfortable ergonomics make it a compelling choice for daily urban commutes and weekend tours.

Honda ADV 160 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Honda's ADV 160 aims to revolutionize India's premium scooter segment with its adventure-inspired design, liquid-cooled engine, and E85 compatibility.Read Full Story
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Honda ADV 160 Specifications and Features

Max Power16 PS
Body TypeAdventure Bikes
Max Torque15 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine156.9 cc
Fuel TypeAutomatic

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