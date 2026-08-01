Kawasaki KLX230R S is priced at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Kawasaki KLX230R S is available in 1 variant - STD.
Kawasaki KLX230R S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 233 cc engine, and features a Adventure Bikes body type.
Kawasaki KLX230R S rival is Kawasaki KLX230 S.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki KLX230R S
|Rs. 1.89 LakhsOnwards
|-
|233 cc
|18.74 bhp
|19.1 Nm
|Adventure Bikes
|129 kg
|2050 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Kawasaki KLX230 S
|Rs. 2.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|233 cc
|18.37 bhp
|19 Nm
|Adventure Bikes
|139 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|KLX230R SVSKLX230 S
|Max Power
|18.74 bhp @ 7800 rpm
|Body Type
|Adventure Bikes
|Max Torque
|19.1 Nm @ 6200 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|233 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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