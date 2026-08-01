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KAWASAKI KLX230R S

₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki KLX230R S Price:

Kawasaki KLX230R S is priced at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Kawasaki KLX230R S?

The Kawasaki KLX230R S is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki KLX230R S?

Kawasaki KLX230R S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 233 cc engine, and features a Adventure Bikes body type.

Which are the major rival of Kawasaki KLX230R S?

Kawasaki KLX230R S rival is Kawasaki KLX230 S.

Kawasaki KLX230R S Variants

Kawasaki KLX230R S price starts at ₹ 1.89 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
KLX230R S STD
₹1.89 Lakhs*
233 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki KLX230R S comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki KLX230R S
Kawasaki KLX230R S image
Rs. 1.89 LakhsOnwards-233 cc18.74 bhp19.1 NmAdventure Bikes 129 kg2050 mmDiscDisc Spoke
Kawasaki KLX230 SKawasaki KLX230 S imageRs. 2.19 LakhsOnwards-233 cc18.37 bhp19 NmAdventure Bikes 139 kg2110 mmDiscDiscSpokeKLX230R SVSKLX230 S

Kawasaki KLX230R S Images

Kawasaki KLX230R S Image 1

Kawasaki KLX230R S Alternatives

Kawasaki KLX230 S

Kawasaki KLX230 S

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KLX230R SvsKLX230 S

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Kawasaki KLX230R S Specifications and Features

Max Power 18.74 bhp @ 7800 rpm
Body TypeAdventure Bikes
Max Torque19.1 Nm @ 6200 rpm
TransmissionManual
Engine233 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all KLX230R S specs and features

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