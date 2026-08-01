Kawasaki KLX230R S Price:

Kawasaki KLX230R S is priced at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Kawasaki KLX230R S?

The Kawasaki KLX230R S is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki KLX230R S?

Kawasaki KLX230R S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 233 cc engine, and features a Adventure Bikes body type.

Which are the major rival of Kawasaki KLX230R S?

Kawasaki KLX230R S rival is Kawasaki KLX230 S.