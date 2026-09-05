Kawasaki Z H2 Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage16.66 kmpl
- Power200 ps
- Speed280 kmph
- Max Torque137 Nm
- Kerb Weight240 kg
Kawasaki Z H2 is priced between Rs. 25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Kawasaki Z H2 is available in 2 variants - STD, SE.
Kawasaki Z H2 comes in two colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.
Kawasaki Z H2 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 998.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Kawasaki Z H2 rivals are BMW M 1000 R, BMW S 1000 RR, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati XDiavel V4.
Kawasaki Z H2 comes with a mileage of 16.66 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Z H2
|Rs. 25.85 LakhsOnwards
|998 cc
|200 PS
|137 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
|240 kg
|2085 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|BMW M 1000 R
|Rs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|209.4 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes
|199 Kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z H2VSM 1000 R
|BMW S 1000 RR
|Rs. 23.75 LakhsOnwards
|999 cc
|206.66 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|197 kg
|2073 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z H2VSS 1000 RR
|Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
|Rs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999.9 cc
|217.5 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|201 kg
|2105 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Z H2VSCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
|Ducati Diavel V4
|Rs. 29.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1158 cc
|166.28 bhp
|126 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|236 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z H2VSDiavel V4
|Ducati Streetfighter V4
|Rs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1103 cc
|214 PS
|120 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Z H2VSStreetfighter V4
Kawasaki Z H2 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Mileage
|16.66 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|998.0 cc
|Max Speed
|280 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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