Kawasaki Z H2 Price:

Kawasaki Z H2 is priced between Rs. 25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Z H2?

The Kawasaki Z H2 is available in 2 variants - STD, SE.

What are the Kawasaki Z H2 colour options?

Kawasaki Z H2 comes in two colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Z H2?

Kawasaki Z H2 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 998.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kawasaki Z H2?

Kawasaki Z H2 rivals are BMW M 1000 R, BMW S 1000 RR, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati XDiavel V4.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Z H2?

Kawasaki Z H2 comes with a mileage of 16.66 kmpl (Company claimed).