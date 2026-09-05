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KAWASAKI Z H2

₹25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Z H2 Price:

Kawasaki Z H2 is priced between Rs. 25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Z H2?

The Kawasaki Z H2 is available in 2 variants - STD, SE.

What are the Kawasaki Z H2 colour options?

Kawasaki Z H2 comes in two colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Z H2?

Kawasaki Z H2 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 998.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kawasaki Z H2?

Kawasaki Z H2 rivals are BMW M 1000 R, BMW S 1000 RR, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati XDiavel V4.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Z H2?

Kawasaki Z H2 comes with a mileage of 16.66 kmpl (Company claimed).

Kawasaki Z H2 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.66 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    200 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    280 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    137 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    240 kg
View All Z H2 SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Z H2 Variants

Kawasaki Z H2 price starts at ₹ 25.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z H2 comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Z H2's top variant is SE.
2 Variants Available
Z H2 STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
998 cc
280 kmph
Z H2 SE
₹30.56 Lakhs*
998 cc
280 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kawasaki Z H2 Latest Updates

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The Indian SUV market surged in February 2026, with notable sales increases for many automakers, despite some declines.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jan 2026
Delhi's Environment Minister emphasizes continued anti-pollution efforts despite lifting Stage 3 restrictions, attributing improved air quality to sustained measures.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Kawasaki Z H2 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Z H2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2 image
Rs. 25.85 LakhsOnwards
51
998 cc200 PS137 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes240 kg2085 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
BMW M 1000 RBMW M 1000 R imageRs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards-999 cc209.4 PS113 NmSuper Bikes199 Kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyZ H2VSM 1000 R
BMW S 1000 RRBMW S 1000 RR imageRs. 23.75 LakhsOnwards
4.411
999 cc206.66 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes197 kg2073 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyZ H2VSS 1000 RR
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP imageRs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards-999.9 cc217.5 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes201 kg2105 mm---Z H2VSCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Ducati Diavel V4Ducati Diavel V4 imageRs. 29.39 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc166.28 bhp126 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes 236 kg-DiscDiscAlloyZ H2VSDiavel V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4Ducati Streetfighter V4 imageRs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards-1103 cc214 PS120 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes189 kg---AlloyZ H2VSStreetfighter V4

Kawasaki Z H2 Images

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Kawasaki Z H2 Colours

Kawasaki Z H2 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic carbon gray

Kawasaki Z H2 Alternatives

BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33.5 Lakhs
Z H2vsM 1000 R
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

23.75 - 30.85 Lakhs
Z H2vsS 1000 RR
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

33.5 Lakhs
Z H2vsCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs
Z H2vsDiavel V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
Z H2vsStreetfighter V4
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

31.2 - 31.51 Lakhs
Z H2vsXDiavel V4

Kawasaki Z H2 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Highway beast
The Kawasaki Z H2 is a high-performance naked sport motorcycle manufactured by Kawasaki Heavy Industries. It is powered by a 998 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder supercharged engine that produces around 200 PS (197 hp) and 137 Nm of torque. The supercharger delivers strong, consistent acceleration across the entire RPM range while keeping the engine compact and responsive.
By: Gurudarshan V (Jul 4, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Kawasaki Z H2 Related News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 16: Mahindra BE 6e spied, Kawasaki Z H2 series launch & more
17 Nov 2024
Kawasaki Z H2 SE uses more sophisticated suspension hardware than the standard Z H2.
2025 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE launched, prices start at 24.18 lakh
16 Nov 2024
The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the older version
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
10 Mar 2023
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh.
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
1 Feb 2022
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4 Sept 2026
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3 Sept 2026
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3 Sept 2026
Choosing an electric under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh, instead of a similarly priced petrol car, ensures a significant level of cost savings over the lifespan of the vehicle.
5 EVs I would buy instead of spending 15 lakh on a petrol car
3 Sept 2026
Maharashtra topped the state-wise passenger vehicle sales chart, while Uttar Pradesh clocked the maximum two-wheeler sales.
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3 Sept 2026
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 Kawasaki Z H2 Related News

Kawasaki Z H2 Specifications and Features

Max Power200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Max Torque137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Mileage16.66 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine998.0 cc
Max Speed280 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Z H2 specs and features

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