In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm.
On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours.
The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
