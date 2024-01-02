In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less