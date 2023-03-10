HT Auto
Kawasaki Z H2 Specifications

Kawasaki Z H2 starting price is Rs. 21,90,000 in India. Kawasaki Z H2 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
21.9 - 33.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z H2 Specs

Kawasaki Z H2 comes with 998 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z H2 starts at Rs. 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z H2 sits in the

Kawasaki Z H2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SE
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
19 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2085 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17,Rear :-190/55ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
200 PS @ 1100 rpm
Stroke
55 mm
Max Torque
137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
B&C (TCBI EL.ADV. D)
Compression Ratio
11.2:1
Displacement
998 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping, manual spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 134mm
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork (SFF-CA) with KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping, manual spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Navigation
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Design Concept: SUGOMI & Minimalist, KECS with Showa Skyhook Technology, Brembo Stylema Calipers, Advanced Electronic Systems that Support Vehicle Control, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Balanced Supercharged Engine, Fat-Type Handlebar and Handle Switches
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Z H2 News

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the older version
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
10 Mar 2023
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh.
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
1 Feb 2022
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
View all
 

Kawasaki Z H2 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Z H2 price starts at ₹ 21.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 33.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z H2 comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Z H2 top variant price is ₹ 25.9 Lakhs.

STD
21.9 Lakhs*
998 cc
200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SE
25.9 Lakhs*
998 cc
200 PS @ 1100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

