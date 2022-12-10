HT Auto
BMW S 1000 RR Specifications

BMW S 1000 RR starting price is Rs. 19,50,000 in India. BMW S 1000 RR is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW S 1000 RR Specs

BMW S 1000 RR comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of S 1000 RR starts at Rs. 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW S 1000 RR ...Read More

BMW S 1000 RR Specifications and Features

Pro M Sport BS6
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Dry Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm
Total Weight
407 kg
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Load Capacity
210 kg
Length
2073 mm
Height
1151 mm
Width
848 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium cast
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:1
Displacement
999 cc
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Engine Type
Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCam
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Super Bikes
Rear Suspension
"WSBK" Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork Ø 45 mm, compression and rebound stage adjustable, adjustable preload
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic,Yes
Switchable ABS
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Launch Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Hill Start Control, ABS Pro, Shift Assist Pro, Gear shift assistant Pro, Multi-controller, Info flat screen, Drop sensor, On-board computer, One key for all locks, Passenger kit, Dynamic damping control, Dynamic brake control, Launch control, Wheelie cont
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Alternator
450 W
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

BMW S 1000 RR News

The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
The new BMW S 1000 RR is one of the most anticipated litre-class sportsbike that broke cover at the India Bike Week 2022 ahead of scheduled launch on December 10.
2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
9 Dec 2022
The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR has been showcased at India Bike Week 2022 in Goa
2023 BMW S 1000 RR showcased at IBW 2022 ahead of launch this month
3 Dec 2022
The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR litre-class motorcycle is all set to arrive with more power and tech
2023 BMW S 1000 RR to be launched in India on December 10
23 Nov 2022
BMW S 1000 RR produces 206 hp and 113 Nm.&nbsp;
2023 BMW S 1000 RR is more powerful and aerodynamic than ever
30 Sept 2022
View all
 

BMW S 1000 RR Variants & Price List

BMW S 1000 RR price starts at ₹ 19.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW S 1000 RR comes in 3 variants. BMW S 1000 RR top variant price is ₹ 23.75 Lakhs.

STD BS6
19.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Pro BS6
21.4 Lakhs*
999 cc
206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Pro M Sport BS6
23.75 Lakhs*
999 cc
206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
