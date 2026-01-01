|Engine
|999 cc
The S 1000 RR Pro BS6, is listed at ₹28.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S 1000 RR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S 1000 RR Pro BS6 is available in 3 colour options: Blackstorm Metallic, Light White M Sport, Passion Red.
The S 1000 RR Pro BS6 is powered by a 999 cc engine.
In the S 1000 RR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z H2 priced between ₹25.85 Lakhs - 30.56 Lakhs.
The S 1000 RR Pro BS6 has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Projector Headlights.