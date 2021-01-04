|Engine
|998 cc
The Z H2 STD, is listed at ₹28.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Z H2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z H2 STD is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.
The Z H2 STD is powered by a 998 cc engine.
In the Z H2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M 1000 R priced ₹33.5 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 RR priced between ₹23.25 Lakhs - 28.9 Lakhs.
The Z H2 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.