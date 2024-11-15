Saved Articles

HT Auto

Kawasaki Z H2 SE

28.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z H2 Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Z H2 SE Latest Updates

Z H2 falls under Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Z H2 SE (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 28.77 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 19 L
  • Length: 2085 mm
  • Max Power: 200 PS @ 1100 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
    ...Read More

    Kawasaki Z H2 SE Price

    SE
    ₹28.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    25,90,000
    RTO
    2,07,200
    Insurance
    54,353
    Accessories Charges
    25,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    28,77,453
    EMI@61,848/mo
    Kawasaki Z H2 SE Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    19 L
    Ground Clearance
    140 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Wheelbase
    1455 mm
    Kerb Weight
    240 kg
    Height
    1130 mm
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Width
    815 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70ZR17,Rear :-190/55ZR17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    260 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    200 PS @ 1100 rpm
    Stroke
    55 mm
    Max Torque
    137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    B&C (TCBI EL.ADV. D)
    Compression Ratio
    11.2:1
    Displacement
    998 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    76 mm
    Chassis
    Trellis, high-tensile steel
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    New Uni Trak, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping, manual spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 134mm
    Front Suspension
    ø43 mm inverted fork (SFF-CA) with KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping, manual spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Navigation
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Design Concept: SUGOMI & Minimalist, KECS with Showa Skyhook Technology, Brembo Stylema Calipers, Advanced Electronic Systems that Support Vehicle Control, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Balanced Supercharged Engine, Fat-Type Handlebar and Handle Switches
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Kawasaki Z H2 SE EMI
    EMI55,663 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    25,89,707
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    25,89,707
    Interest Amount
    7,50,067
    Payable Amount
    33,39,774

    Kawasaki Z H2 other Variants

    STD
    ₹24.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,90,000
    RTO
    1,75,200
    Insurance
    48,075
    Accessories Charges
    21,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,35,175
    EMI@52,341/mo
    Add to Compare
    Kawasaki Z H2 Alternatives

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6

    18.25 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Z H2 vs Harley David...
    Triumph Rocket 3

    Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black

    18 - 20.95 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Z H2 vs Rocket 3
    BMW R nineT

    BMW R nineT STD

    18.5 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Z H2 vs R nineT
    Ducati Multistrada V4

    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grey

    18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Z H2 vs Multistrada ...
    BMW 2021 S 1000 R

    BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R Pro M Sport

    17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Z H2 vs 2021 S 1000...

