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Z H2PriceMileageSpecifications
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Kawasaki Z H2 SE

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
34.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Z H2 Key Specs
Engine998 cc
View all Z H2 specs and features

Z H2 SE

Z H2 SE Prices

The Z H2 SE, is listed at ₹34.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z H2 SE Mileage

All variants of the Z H2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z H2 SE Colours

The Z H2 SE is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.

Z H2 SE Engine and Transmission

The Z H2 SE is powered by a 998 cc engine.

Z H2 SE vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z H2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M 1000 R priced ₹33.5 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 RR priced between ₹23.25 Lakhs - 28.9 Lakhs.

Z H2 SE Specs & Features

The Z H2 SE has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Kawasaki Z H2 SE Price

Z H2 SE

₹34.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
30,56,000
RTO
2,51,060
Insurance
99,420
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,06,480
EMI@73,219/mo
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Kawasaki Z H2 SE Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
19 L
Length
2085 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
815 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
280 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
55 mm
Max Torque
137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Inverted Separate Function fork (SFF-CA) with KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping, manual spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping, manual spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
KTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Z H2 SE EMI
EMI65,897 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
30,65,832
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
30,65,832
Interest Amount
8,87,969
Payable Amount
39,53,801

Kawasaki Z H2 other Variants

Z H2 STD

₹28.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
25,85,000
RTO
2,13,380
Insurance
87,810
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,86,190
EMI@62,035/mo
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Kawasaki Z H2 Alternatives

BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33.5 Lakhs
Z H2vsM 1000 R
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

33.5 Lakhs
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Ducati Diavel V4

29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs
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Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
Z H2vsStreetfighter V4
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
Z H2vsXDiavel V4

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