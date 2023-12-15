S 1000 RR falls under Super Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.40 Lakhs. S 1000 RR falls under Super Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.40 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Pro M Sport BS6 is 16.5 L litres. It offers many features like Adjustable Windscreen, Low Battery Indicator, Switchable ABS, Navigation, Cruise Control and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 16.5 L Length: 2073 mm Max Power: 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm Engine Type: Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCam ...Read MoreRead Less