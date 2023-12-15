Saved Articles

BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6

21.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW S 1000 RR Key Specs
Engine999 cc
S 1000 RR STD BS6 Latest Updates

S 1000 RR falls under Super Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of S 1000 RR STD BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 21.70 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 16.5 L
  • Length: 2073 mm
  • Max Power: 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCam
    BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 Price

    STD BS6
    ₹21.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,50,000
    RTO
    1,56,000
    Insurance
    44,309
    Accessories Charges
    19,500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,69,809
    EMI@46,638/mo
    BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    407 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Fuel Capacity
    16.5 L
    Load Capacity
    210 kg
    Ground Clearance
    140 mm
    Length
    2073 mm
    Wheelbase
    1441 mm
    Kerb Weight
    197 kg
    Dry Weight
    175 kg
    Height
    1151 mm
    Saddle Height
    824 mm
    Width
    848 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Aluminium cast
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
    Stroke
    49.7 mm
    Max Torque
    113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    13.3:1
    Displacement
    999 cc
    Clutch
    Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
    Engine Type
    Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCam
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Electronic Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    80 mm
    No of Cylinders
    4
    Chassis
    Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
    Body Type
    Super Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    "WSBK" Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload
    Front Suspension
    Upside-down telescopic fork Ø 45 mm, compression and rebound stage adjustable, adjustable preload
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Dynamic,Yes
    Switchable ABS
    Yes
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Navigation
    Yes
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Launch Control
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Hill Start Control, ABS Pro, Shift Assist Pro, Gear shift assistant Pro, Multi-controller, Info flat screen, Drop sensor, On-board computer, One key for all locks, Passenger kit
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Alternator
    450 W
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 EMI
    EMI41,974 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    19,52,828
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    19,52,828
    Interest Amount
    5,65,605
    Payable Amount
    25,18,433

    BMW S 1000 RR other Variants

    Pro BS6
    ₹23.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,40,000
    RTO
    1,71,200
    Insurance
    47,290
    Accessories Charges
    21,400
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,79,890
    EMI@51,153/mo
    Pro M Sport BS6
    ₹26.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    View breakup

