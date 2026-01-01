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S 1000 RRPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW S 1000 RR Front Left View
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BMW S 1000 RR Left View
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BMW S 1000 RR Right View
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BMW S 1000 RR Engine View
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BMW S 1000 RR Exhaust View
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BMW S 1000 RR Headlight View
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BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6

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25.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW S 1000 RR Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all S 1000 RR specs and features

S 1000 RR STD BS6

S 1000 RR STD BS6 Prices

The S 1000 RR STD BS6, is listed at ₹25.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S 1000 RR STD BS6 Mileage

All variants of the S 1000 RR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S 1000 RR STD BS6 Colours

The S 1000 RR STD BS6 is available in 3 colour options: Blackstorm Metallic, Light White M Sport, Passion Red.

S 1000 RR STD BS6 Engine and Transmission

The S 1000 RR STD BS6 is powered by a 999 cc engine.

S 1000 RR STD BS6 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S 1000 RR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z H2 priced between ₹25.85 Lakhs - 30.56 Lakhs.

S 1000 RR STD BS6 Specs & Features

The S 1000 RR STD BS6 has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Projector Headlights.

BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 Price

S 1000 RR STD BS6

₹25.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,25,000
RTO
1,86,000
Insurance
54,326
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,65,326
EMI@55,139/mo
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BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2073 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Height
1151 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm
Width
848 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium cast
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
303 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mm
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board Computer
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
6.5 Inch TFT

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6 EMI
EMI49,625 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,08,793
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,08,793
Interest Amount
6,68,705
Payable Amount
29,77,498

BMW S 1000 RR other Variants

S 1000 RR Pro BS6

₹28.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,00,000
RTO
2,08,000
Insurance
58,642
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,66,642
EMI@61,615/mo
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S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6

₹31.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,90,000
RTO
2,31,200
Insurance
63,193
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,84,393
EMI@68,445/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BMW S 1000 RR Alternatives

BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 Lakhs
S 1000 RRvsS 1000 R
Kawasaki Z H2

Kawasaki Z H2

25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs
S 1000 RRvsZ H2
Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
S 1000 RRvsStreetfighter V4
KTM 1390 Super Duke R

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

22.96 Lakhs
S 1000 RRvs1390 Super Duke R
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
S 1000 RRvsXDiavel V4

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