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DISCONTINUED

BMW G 310 R

₹2.9 Lakhs*
5.0
2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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BMW G 310 R is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Introduction

The BMW G 310 R, introduced in India in 2018, marked BMW Motorrad's entry into the sub-500 cc segment, offering an accessible roadster developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company. Manufactured in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the G 310 R was the first product to emerge from this collaboration and was initially launched globally in 2015. Positioned as an entry-level premium motorcycle in BMW's lineup, the G 310 R was targeted at urban riders and first-time premium motorcycle buyers. Despite its brand appeal and updates over time, BMW Motorrad India has now discontinued the model. Though there has been no official statement from the company, the motorcycle has been removed from the brand’s India website, and BMW dealerships have confirmed that the G 310 R is no longer available.

BMW G 310 R Price:

The BMW G 310 R was offered as a single mechanical variant, differentiated only through cosmetic updates and colour options over the years. As of August 2023, the final listed ex-showroom price stood at 2.85 lakh. For the 2024 model year, the G 310 R received new colour schemes without changes to its hardware or features. Special paint options like the Style Sport edition commanded a marginal price premium over standard colours.

When was the BMW G 310 R launched?

The BMW G 310 R was introduced in India in 2018, marking BMW’s entry into the sub-500 cc segment in partnership with TVS.

What features were available in the BMW G 310 R?

The G 310 R adopted a compact roadster design with an upright riding stance, sculpted tank, and minimal bodywork. It received styling updates through its lifecycle, including new colour palettes such as Cosmic Black, Polar White, and Style Sport. The Style Sport edition featured a grey base with red wheels, frame, and graphics, while the Polar White carried BMW's signature blue and white highlights.

A notable update included the introduction of full LED lighting for the headlamp, indicators, and tail lamp. The motorcycle came equipped with a digital instrument console, offering information such as speed, gear position, fuel level, and trip data. Additional enhancements included adjustable brake and clutch levers and a ride-by-wire throttle system. These changes improved usability without altering the motorcycle’s overall mechanical setup.

What were the engine and specifications of the BMW G 310 R?

The BMW G 310 R was powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine was paired with a six-speed gearbox and received a slip and assist clutch in its later iterations. With BS6 compliance, the performance figures remained unchanged, though the engine refinement and throttle response were improved.

The motorcycle featured a 41 mm upside-down front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties were handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, both assisted by dual-channel ABS. The G 310 R rode on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with road-focused tyres for optimal grip and handling in urban and highway conditions.

What did the BMW G 310 R rival in its segment?

The BMW G 310 R competed in the premium 300-400 cc street-naked segment. Its direct rivals included the KTM 390 Duke and the Honda CB300R.

BMW G 310 R Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
G 310 RvsApache RTR 310
Yamaha YZF-R2

Yamaha YZF-R2

2.31 - 2.53 Lakhs
G 310 RvsYZF-R2
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

3.3 Lakhs
G 310 RvsMT-03
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

2.77 Lakhs
G 310 Rvs390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke R

KTM 390 Duke R

3.39 Lakhs
G 310 Rvs390 Duke R
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 Lakhs
G 310 RvsR3

BMW G 310 R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    313 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    32.46 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    34 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    143 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    28 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    164 kg
View All G 310 R SpecsView specs icon

BMW G 310 R Variants

BMW G 310 R price starts at ₹ 2.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
G 310 R STD
₹2.9 Lakhs*
313 cc
143 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW G 310 R comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R image
Rs. 2.9 LakhsOnwards
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313 cc34 PS28 NmSports Naked Bikes164 kg2005 mmDiscDiscCast Aluminium
TVS Apache RTR 310TVS Apache RTR 310 imageRs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
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312.12 cc35.6 PS28.7 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-1991 mmDiscDiscAlloyG 310 RVSApache RTR 310
Yamaha YZF-R2Yamaha YZF-R2 imageRs. 2.31 LakhsOnwards-204 cc26.5 PS19.1 NmSports Bikes150 kg1980 mmDiscDiscAlloyG 310 RVSYZF-R2
Yamaha MT-03Yamaha MT-03 imageRs. 3.3 LakhsOnwards
4.32
321 cc42 PS29.5 NmSports Naked Bikes167 Kg2090 mmDiscDiscAlloyG 310 RVSMT-03
KTM 390 DukeKTM 390 Duke imageRs. 2.77 LakhsOnwards
4.385
349 cc41.5 PS33.5 NmSports Naked Bikes168 kg-DiscDiscAlloyG 310 RVS390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke RKTM 390 Duke R imageRs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc-39 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes168.3 kg----G 310 RVS390 Duke R
Kawasaki Ninja 300Kawasaki Ninja 300 imageRs. 3.17 LakhsOnwards
4.66
296 cc39 PS26.1 NmSports Bikes179 kg2015 mmDiscDiscAlloyG 310 RVSNinja 300

BMW G 310 R Images

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BMW G 310 R Colours

BMW G 310 R is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Passion

BMW G 310 R User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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BMW G 310 R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the model for its stunning design and outstanding engine performance, making it a joy to ride. However, some express concerns about the price and weight.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBeautiful design
  • check circle iconOutstanding power
  • check circle iconExcellent overall performance
  • check circle iconSuperb riding experience
  • check circle iconTruly a pride to own

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconHeavier than competitors
  • warning iconFuel efficiency could be better
  • warning iconLimited storage space
  • warning iconService costs are high
Ramp Raid BMW
This is a stylish model from BMW with excellent overall performance. It's a superb bike to ride on the road, and I like it very much.
By: Manju (Dec 27, 2024)
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Superb Bike with Best Performance
Best performance with special features and a powerful engine. The design is beautiful, and the engine delivers outstanding power. Truly a bike to be proud of BMW.
By: Surya kashyap (Dec 20, 2024)
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BMW G 310 R is the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup.
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The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
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 BMW G 310 R Related News

BMW G 310 R Specifications and Features

Max Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Mileage32.46 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine313 cc
Max Speed143 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all G 310 R specs and features

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