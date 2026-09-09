BMW G 310 R Key Specs
- Engine313 cc
- Mileage32.46 kmpl
- Power34 ps
- Speed143 kmph
- Max Torque28 Nm
- Kerb Weight164 kg
The BMW G 310 R, introduced in India in 2018, marked BMW Motorrad's entry into the sub-500 cc segment, offering an accessible roadster developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company. Manufactured in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the G 310 R was the first product to emerge from this collaboration and was initially launched globally in 2015. Positioned as an entry-level premium motorcycle in BMW's lineup, the G 310 R was targeted at urban riders and first-time premium motorcycle buyers. Despite its brand appeal and updates over time, BMW Motorrad India has now discontinued the model. Though there has been no official statement from the company, the motorcycle has been removed from the brand’s India website, and BMW dealerships have confirmed that the G 310 R is no longer available.
The BMW G 310 R was offered as a single mechanical variant, differentiated only through cosmetic updates and colour options over the years. As of August 2023, the final listed ex-showroom price stood at ₹2.85 lakh. For the 2024 model year, the G 310 R received new colour schemes without changes to its hardware or features. Special paint options like the Style Sport edition commanded a marginal price premium over standard colours.
The BMW G 310 R was introduced in India in 2018, marking BMW’s entry into the sub-500 cc segment in partnership with TVS.
The G 310 R adopted a compact roadster design with an upright riding stance, sculpted tank, and minimal bodywork. It received styling updates through its lifecycle, including new colour palettes such as Cosmic Black, Polar White, and Style Sport. The Style Sport edition featured a grey base with red wheels, frame, and graphics, while the Polar White carried BMW's signature blue and white highlights.
A notable update included the introduction of full LED lighting for the headlamp, indicators, and tail lamp. The motorcycle came equipped with a digital instrument console, offering information such as speed, gear position, fuel level, and trip data. Additional enhancements included adjustable brake and clutch levers and a ride-by-wire throttle system. These changes improved usability without altering the motorcycle’s overall mechanical setup.
The BMW G 310 R was powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine was paired with a six-speed gearbox and received a slip and assist clutch in its later iterations. With BS6 compliance, the performance figures remained unchanged, though the engine refinement and throttle response were improved.
The motorcycle featured a 41 mm upside-down front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties were handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, both assisted by dual-channel ABS. The G 310 R rode on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with road-focused tyres for optimal grip and handling in urban and highway conditions.
The BMW G 310 R competed in the premium 300-400 cc street-naked segment. Its direct rivals included the KTM 390 Duke and the Honda CB300R.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW G 310 R
|Rs. 2.9 LakhsOnwards
|313 cc
|34 PS
|28 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|164 kg
|2005 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|G 310 RVSApache RTR 310
|Yamaha YZF-R2
|Rs. 2.31 LakhsOnwards
|-
|204 cc
|26.5 PS
|19.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|150 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|G 310 RVSYZF-R2
|Yamaha MT-03
|Rs. 3.3 LakhsOnwards
|321 cc
|42 PS
|29.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|167 Kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|G 310 RVSMT-03
|KTM 390 Duke
|Rs. 2.77 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|41.5 PS
|33.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|168 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|G 310 RVS390 Duke
|KTM 390 Duke R
|Rs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|-
|39 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|168.3 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G 310 RVS390 Duke R
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Rs. 3.17 LakhsOnwards
|296 cc
|39 PS
|26.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|179 kg
|2015 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|G 310 RVSNinja 300
BMW G 310 R is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the model for its stunning design and outstanding engine performance, making it a joy to ride. However, some express concerns about the price and weight.
|Max Power
|34 PS @ 9500 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|313 cc
|Max Speed
|143 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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