Introduction

The BMW G 310 R, introduced in India in 2018, marked BMW Motorrad's entry into the sub-500 cc segment, offering an accessible roadster developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company. Manufactured in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the G 310 R was the first product to emerge from this collaboration and was initially launched globally in 2015. Positioned as an entry-level premium motorcycle in BMW's lineup, the G 310 R was targeted at urban riders and first-time premium motorcycle buyers. Despite its brand appeal and updates over time, BMW Motorrad India has now discontinued the model. Though there has been no official statement from the company, the motorcycle has been removed from the brand’s India website, and BMW dealerships have confirmed that the G 310 R is no longer available.

BMW G 310 R Price:

The BMW G 310 R was offered as a single mechanical variant, differentiated only through cosmetic updates and colour options over the years. As of August 2023, the final listed ex-showroom price stood at ₹2.85 lakh. For the 2024 model year, the G 310 R received new colour schemes without changes to its hardware or features. Special paint options like the Style Sport edition commanded a marginal price premium over standard colours.

When was the BMW G 310 R launched?

The BMW G 310 R was introduced in India in 2018, marking BMW’s entry into the sub-500 cc segment in partnership with TVS.

What features were available in the BMW G 310 R?

The G 310 R adopted a compact roadster design with an upright riding stance, sculpted tank, and minimal bodywork. It received styling updates through its lifecycle, including new colour palettes such as Cosmic Black, Polar White, and Style Sport. The Style Sport edition featured a grey base with red wheels, frame, and graphics, while the Polar White carried BMW's signature blue and white highlights.

A notable update included the introduction of full LED lighting for the headlamp, indicators, and tail lamp. The motorcycle came equipped with a digital instrument console, offering information such as speed, gear position, fuel level, and trip data. Additional enhancements included adjustable brake and clutch levers and a ride-by-wire throttle system. These changes improved usability without altering the motorcycle’s overall mechanical setup.

What were the engine and specifications of the BMW G 310 R?

The BMW G 310 R was powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine was paired with a six-speed gearbox and received a slip and assist clutch in its later iterations. With BS6 compliance, the performance figures remained unchanged, though the engine refinement and throttle response were improved.

The motorcycle featured a 41 mm upside-down front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties were handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, both assisted by dual-channel ABS. The G 310 R rode on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with road-focused tyres for optimal grip and handling in urban and highway conditions.

What did the BMW G 310 R rival in its segment?

The BMW G 310 R competed in the premium 300-400 cc street-naked segment. Its direct rivals included the KTM 390 Duke and the Honda CB300R.