BMW G 310 R Images

BMW G 310 R

BMW G 310 R

2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW G 310 R News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
The leaked patent image reveals a battery, motor and controller mounted within the G 310 R's frame, which could spawn BMW's entry electric motorcycle in the future
Is BMW working on an electric G 310 R? Leaked patents suggest so
12 Apr 2023
The K300 R and K300 N are based on the same trellis frame chassis and share the same liquid-cooled engine.
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
15 Sept 2022
The new 2022 BMW G 310 R rivals to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke.
KTM 390 Duke rivaling 2022 BMW G 310 R launched in India at 2.70 lakh
15 Jul 2022
BMW G 310 R is the company's entry-level model in India.
BMW Motorrad introduces BMW G 310 R Rider Academy
24 Jun 2022
BMW Videos

The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India's emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
