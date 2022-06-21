About Tvs Apache Rr 310

A homebred series introduced by TVS back in 2005, the Apache was developed to catch-up to rivals in the entry level performance motorcyc

...

A homebred series introduced by TVS back in 2005, the Apache was developed to catch-up to rivals in the entry level performance motorcycle category. Over the years, TVS Apache underwent various design, performance and tech upgrades that made it a capable machine on the racetrack.



The Apache RR 310, first launched in 2017, saw major technology updates on the 2020 model which gave a slight advantage on the throttle response and ride modes. The price tag is Rs. 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).



Look and build



The motorcycle comes in two colour choices, Racing Red and Titanium Black with an option to style it with race replica graphics and red-coloured alloy wheels.TVS claims that the design was inspired from testing it on the wind tunnel, giving it the benefit of good aerodynamics.



Like the older version, the 2020 Apache RR 310 features a bi-LED twin projector headlamp set, upswept exhaust and a stout design with a little bit of the frame exposed, giving it a sporty look overall. The 11-litre fuel capacity makes this motorcycle better suited to tracks than for very long rides.



Riding ergonomics



The motorcycle is known for its aggressive seating posture, coupled with clip-on handlebars and USD forks, giving it decent manoeuvrability. It also comes with a vertical Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT console that can store and display digital documents.



Customisation is possible on the RR 310 based on the riders’ preference of a dynamic or race setup. The Dynamic Kit comes with a brass-coated anti-rust drive chain, fully-adjustable up-side down (USD) front forks and rear mono suspension. The Race Kit however focuses on race specific peripherals like raised and knurled foot-pegs for better grip and race ergonomic handlebars for quick manoeuvring.



Engine and power



Similar to the older versions of the RR 310, the new BS6 version has a unique reverse inclined engine providing a better power-to-weight ratio. The 312.2cc single cylinder mill produces 33.5 BHP at 9,700 RPM and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 RPM. This is mated to a six-speed gearbox.



Safety features



Apart from dual channel ABS, this motorcycle also gets an over-speeding indicator and an engine rev-limit indicator. The riding modes include track, urban, rain and sport modes which provide ABS assistance while decreasing power output according to the need.

Read More