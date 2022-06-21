Home > New Bikes > TVS > Apache Rr 310
Tvs Apache Rr 310 starting price is Rs. 245,000 in India. Tvs Apache Rr 310 is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 312 cc engine. Tvs Apache Rr 310 mileage is 33.1 kmpl.

Tvs Apache Rr 310

₹ 2.45 to 2.55 Lakhs

Tvs Apache Rr 310 Key Specs

Tvs Apache Rr 310
Mileage 33.1 kmpl
Engine 312 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

About Tvs Apache Rr 310

A homebred series introduced by TVS back in 2005, the Apache was developed to catch-up to rivals in the entry level performance motorcyc

...

Read More

Tvs Apache Rr 310 Price List, Specifications and Features

TVS Apache RR 310 ABS

312.2 cc | Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS | 174 kg |

Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2001 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
786 mm
Max Power
Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1
Displacement
312.2 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
No of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Tyre Brand
Michelin Road 5
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Trellis frame, split chassis
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics
Rear Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.17s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.90 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.22s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.8s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.07s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.93s
Quarter Mile
15.46 s @ 135.44 kmph
Highway Mileage
34.45 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.09 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.44 mm
City Mileage
33.1 kmpl
Top Speed
160 kmph
Tvs Apache Rr 310
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017 Read More

Locate Tvs Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Dynamic Tvs - Rajapuri, Kotla Vihar Phase 2

mapicon
A 15, Main Najafgarh Road,dwarka,rajapuri,opposite Sector 5,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110041
phoneicon
+91 - 7947214759
   

Sabharwal Tvs - Inder Enclave, Inder Enclave

mapicon
Plot No. 4, Near Metro Pillar Number 315,peera Garhi,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110087
phoneicon
+91 - 7291992101
   

Balaji Auto - Shastri Nagar, Shastri Nagar

mapicon
E2/244, Omr Road,thaiyur,kanchi Dist,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110052
phoneicon
+91 - 9211998222
   

Balaji Auto - Karol Bagh, Karol Bagh

mapicon
16/706, Faiz Road,karolbagh,new Delhi,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110005
phoneicon
+91 - 9312001115

