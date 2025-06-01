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HomeCompare BikesRC 200 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

KTM RC 200 vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandKTMTVS
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc312 cc
Power25.8 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l11 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg174 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Max Power
25.8 PSUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
49 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
19.5 NmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
NoTrack,Road,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABSSmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesLED Projector
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1992,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7212,49,990
RTO
17,17719,999
Insurance
12,30111,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2486,044

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
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5 sports bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from TVS Apache RR 310
11 May 2026
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 gets several new features and a new race replica colour scheme to keep the model fresh
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18 Apr 2025
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
31 May 2025
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Latest Videos

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