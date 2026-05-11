5 sports bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from TVS Apache RR 310
- Upgrading from the TVS Apache RR 310? Here are five sportbikes that feel like a genuine step up in performance, refinement and riding experience, including the Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 500, Ninja 650, Suzuki GSX-8R and Triumph Daytona 660.
If I was moving on from the TVS Apache RR 310, I wouldn’t go for something that just feels “slightly faster”. The RR 310 already gives you sharp handling, good electronics and enough performance for daily riding plus weekend blasts. The upgrade should feel meaningfully quicker, more emotional, or more premium.
Here are the five bikes I’d genuinely consider:
Engine451 cc
Mileage26.31 kmpl
This is still the most logical upgrade from the RR 310. The parallel-twin engine feels far more alive, the chassis is razor sharp, and the bike genuinely feels track-focused without becoming impossible to live with. The lightweight handling, aluminium frame and aggressive supersport ergonomics make it feel significantly more premium and exciting than the Apache. The 451 cc parallel-twin engine puts out 44 bhp and 42 Nm.
Engine649 cc
Mileage21.0 kmpl
This is the “grown-up” upgrade. The Ninja 650 is not a hardcore supersport, but it gives you proper middleweight performance with everyday usability. Its comfortable riding posture, strong mid-range and touring-friendly nature make it ideal for RR 310 owners who want a bigger bike without sacrificing practicality. It feels substantially more mature on long rides.
Engine776 cc
Mileage25 kmpl
The GSX-8R is probably the most exciting all-rounder in this list. It gets a 776cc parallel-twin engine producing around 82 bhp and 78 Nm, which is a massive jump from the RR 310. Suzuki’s 270-degree crank gives the bike a deep, punchy character that feels closer to a V-twin. The electronics package includes ride modes, traction control and bi-directional quickshifter, making it feel properly modern. Despite the performance, the ergonomics are surprisingly comfortable, making it a sport-tourer you can realistically ride every day.
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