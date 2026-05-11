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5 sports bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from TVS Apache RR 310

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 May 2026, 16:12 pm
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  • Upgrading from the TVS Apache RR 310? Here are five sportbikes that feel like a genuine step up in performance, refinement and riding experience, including the Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 500, Ninja 650, Suzuki GSX-8R and Triumph Daytona 660.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310
The Apache RR 310 is one of the most versatile bikes when it comes to sportsbikes.
2025 TVS Apache RR 310
The Apache RR 310 is one of the most versatile bikes when it comes to sportsbikes.

If I was moving on from the TVS Apache RR 310, I wouldn’t go for something that just feels “slightly faster”. The RR 310 already gives you sharp handling, good electronics and enough performance for daily riding plus weekend blasts. The upgrade should feel meaningfully quicker, more emotional, or more premium.

Here are the five bikes I’d genuinely consider:

1 Kawasaki Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Engine
451 cc
Mileage
26.31 kmpl
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This is still the most logical upgrade from the RR 310. The parallel-twin engine feels far more alive, the chassis is razor sharp, and the bike genuinely feels track-focused without becoming impossible to live with. The lightweight handling, aluminium frame and aggressive supersport ergonomics make it feel significantly more premium and exciting than the Apache. The 451 cc parallel-twin engine puts out 44 bhp and 42 Nm.

2 Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Engine
649 cc
Mileage
21.0 kmpl
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This is the “grown-up” upgrade. The Ninja 650 is not a hardcore supersport, but it gives you proper middleweight performance with everyday usability. Its comfortable riding posture, strong mid-range and touring-friendly nature make it ideal for RR 310 owners who want a bigger bike without sacrificing practicality. It feels substantially more mature on long rides.

3 Suzuki GSX-8R
Suzuki GSX-8R
Engine
776 cc
Mileage
25 kmpl
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The GSX-8R is probably the most exciting all-rounder in this list. It gets a 776cc parallel-twin engine producing around 82 bhp and 78 Nm, which is a massive jump from the RR 310. Suzuki’s 270-degree crank gives the bike a deep, punchy character that feels closer to a V-twin. The electronics package includes ride modes, traction control and bi-directional quickshifter, making it feel properly modern. Despite the performance, the ergonomics are surprisingly comfortable, making it a sport-tourer you can realistically ride every day.

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First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 16:12 pm IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Apache RR 310 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Ninja 650 Suzuki GSX-8R Triumph Daytona 660

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