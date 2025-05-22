HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ktm Rc 200 Gets New Metallic Grey Colour Scheme

KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2025, 09:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • KTM RC 200 uses a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine.
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
View Personalised Offers on
KTM RC 200 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

KTM India has launched a new colourway for its RC 200 motorcycle. It is called Metallic Grey and it will sit along with the existing Black and Blue colour schemes. All the colours are priced at 2,54,028 ex-showroom. Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the RC200.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India RC200

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.