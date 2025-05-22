KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
- KTM RC 200 uses a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine.
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM India has launched a new colourway for its RC 200 motorcycle. It is called Metallic Grey and it will sit along with the existing Black and Blue colour schemes. All the colours are priced at ₹2,54,028 ex-showroom. Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the RC200.
First Published Date: 22 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST
